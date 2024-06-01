Fired News Anchors Who Wouldn't Just Go Away

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, editor Leonard Downie Jr. — who worked on The Post's history-making story about the Watergate cover-up — suggested that the way forward for the journalistic profession is to move beyond outdated ideas of "objectivity." Instead of seeing nonpartisanship as a virtue, Downie wrote, newsrooms should focus on building trust with readers. Joseph Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times, told Downie, "When the evidence is there, we should be clear and direct with our audience that we don't think there are multiple sides to this question, this is a falsehood. And the person repeating this falsehood over and over is guilty of lying."

Advertisement

In other words, objectivity shouldn't mean that both sides have an equal claim to the truth. It means that journalists should be clear with their audience when someone is not telling the truth. If the news media wants to get back in the public's good graces, Downie says, that kind of honesty is essential.

That also may mean taking a look at their own staff. If we want to trust in what's being reported, we need to trust in our reporters. When a journalist breaks the public trust in a significant way — through lying, perhaps, or by behaving in a way that reflects poorly on their workplace — they get the boot. Sometimes, though, they merely jump ship to another outlet. Here are some fired news anchors who wouldn't just go away.

Advertisement