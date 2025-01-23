What HGTV Fans Can't Stand About Ty Pennington's Rock The Block

Since 2019, HGTV has brought together its biggest stars for the renovation competition series "Rock The Block." The show's upcoming sixth season will air in the spring of 2025 with Ty Pennington returning as host. Viewers often love seeing their favorite HGTV personalities team up to improve each property with stunning renovation updates and exciting design choices. Past seasons have included HGTV regulars David Bromstad and Mina Starsiak Hawk.

Advertisement

But the most recent season of "Rock The Block" received criticism from viewers, and they're not backing down from their opinions. In particular, fans have been quick to call out the show's judging format: An HGTV star would pick the winner of each weekly challenge while the season winner would be the team that added the highest monetary value to their property. Fans were particularly dissatisfied with a season five challenge that required the contestants themselves to select the week's winner. When Pennington posted on Instagram that the show's sixth season had concluded filming, one user commented, "I hope it is more fairly judged this season." Pennington responded by saying, "There were some changes made. I think you'll be happy." While these changes have yet to be revealed, Deadline confirmed that the show's upcoming season will see two veteran teams and two rookie teams competing against each other for the first time in the series' history.

Advertisement