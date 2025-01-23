What HGTV Fans Can't Stand About Ty Pennington's Rock The Block
Since 2019, HGTV has brought together its biggest stars for the renovation competition series "Rock The Block." The show's upcoming sixth season will air in the spring of 2025 with Ty Pennington returning as host. Viewers often love seeing their favorite HGTV personalities team up to improve each property with stunning renovation updates and exciting design choices. Past seasons have included HGTV regulars David Bromstad and Mina Starsiak Hawk.
But the most recent season of "Rock The Block" received criticism from viewers, and they're not backing down from their opinions. In particular, fans have been quick to call out the show's judging format: An HGTV star would pick the winner of each weekly challenge while the season winner would be the team that added the highest monetary value to their property. Fans were particularly dissatisfied with a season five challenge that required the contestants themselves to select the week's winner. When Pennington posted on Instagram that the show's sixth season had concluded filming, one user commented, "I hope it is more fairly judged this season." Pennington responded by saying, "There were some changes made. I think you'll be happy." While these changes have yet to be revealed, Deadline confirmed that the show's upcoming season will see two veteran teams and two rookie teams competing against each other for the first time in the series' history.
HGTV's 'Rock The Block' has seen its share of drama
Regular watchers of "Rock The Block" were far from the only ones to call out the show's judging. In fact, many of the show's contestants have expressed their anger with the series. Season five contestant Evan Thomas revealed his disdain for the show's producers after losing a challenge where contestants were tasked with selecting the winner. He wrote in the comments of a now-deleted Instagram post from April 2024 (via Entertainment Now), "Was there some low balling going on? Keith [Bynum] and I decided to judge very fairly because it's the right thing to do, plus we didn't trust production at all (the lead producers are professional liars and manipulators but that's a story for another day lol). But did the other teams reciprocate that, and if so, which ones? We'll never know!"
Judging decisions aren't the only ways "Rock The Block" caused headaches for HGTV stars. Season one contestant Alison Victoria shared the untold truth of "Rock The Block" by calling the show "insanity." She shared that the hours for filming the show were long and thankless. "I was there 6 a.m. to midnight, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.," she told Pop Culture. "It was a challenge for myself and I'm beyond proud of me." She also admitted during a press event that behind the scenes of "Rock The Block," tensions were high. "It was really raw, and it was a lot of emotions, and it was a lot of real anger and stress," she recalled.