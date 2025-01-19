Who Was HGTV's Jonathan Scott With Before Zooey Deschanel? Inside His Relationship History
It was in August of 2023 that "Property Brothers" host Jonathan Scott popped the question to "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel after about four years of dating. But while Scott has certainly proven his commitment to Deschanel, he's also taken his sweet time with the wedding planning — which has humorously put him at odds with twin brother and HGTV co-star Drew Scott. However, not only have Scott and Deschanel made it clear that they're more than happy to bask in post-engagement bliss for a while, but it seems that Scott's previous relationships have taught him the virtue of taking things slow and steady when it comes to marriage.
Scott was married once before he linked up with Deschanel. His first marriage was to Kelsy Ully, who worked as an airline crew scheduler. Scott says he moved in with Ully in 2007, and that the two exchanged vows only a very brief time later. "There was sort of a rush going into it. She wanted to get married on 07/07/07 ... so it wasn't something that naturally happened," he told People a decade after the fact. Scott and Ully ultimately called it quits in 2009, though the HGTV personality believes it was for the best. "You can have two good people who are just not good for each other," Scott said, adding, "I'm glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn't have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship."
Jonathan Scott never tied the knot with Jacinta Kuznetsov
After his divorce from Kelsy Ully, Jonathan Scott entered a relationship with Jacinta Kuznetsov. The two first crossed paths at a charity event in 2015, and began dating sometime after. In a 2017 interview with People, Scott revealed that he and Kuznetsov were planning on starting a family together. "We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we're just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well," he said at the time. Evidently, though, they learned that they weren't quite right for each other. Scott announced that he and Kuznetsov had broken up in a 2018 Instagram post (via E! News), writing, "Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren't always in the same direction." He added that the split was entirely amicable, and there were no hard feelings between them.
Of course, Scott's current love Zooey Deschanel is no stranger to marriage herself. The "Elf" star wed Death Cab for Cute frontman Ben Gibbard in 2009 — around the time Scott and Ully were calling it quits. Deschanel and Gibbard split in 2012, and she went on to marry producer Jacob Pechenik in 2015. That marriage ended in 2019, though Deschanel and Pechenik have remained friends, business associates, and co-parents to their children. Speaking to Today in 2022, Deschanel called Scott — whom she'd been dating for three years at that point — an "amazing stepdad" to her two kids.