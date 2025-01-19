Who Was HGTV's Jonathan Scott With Before Zooey Deschanel? Inside His Relationship History

It was in August of 2023 that "Property Brothers" host Jonathan Scott popped the question to "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel after about four years of dating. But while Scott has certainly proven his commitment to Deschanel, he's also taken his sweet time with the wedding planning — which has humorously put him at odds with twin brother and HGTV co-star Drew Scott. However, not only have Scott and Deschanel made it clear that they're more than happy to bask in post-engagement bliss for a while, but it seems that Scott's previous relationships have taught him the virtue of taking things slow and steady when it comes to marriage.

Scott was married once before he linked up with Deschanel. His first marriage was to Kelsy Ully, who worked as an airline crew scheduler. Scott says he moved in with Ully in 2007, and that the two exchanged vows only a very brief time later. "There was sort of a rush going into it. She wanted to get married on 07/07/07 ... so it wasn't something that naturally happened," he told People a decade after the fact. Scott and Ully ultimately called it quits in 2009, though the HGTV personality believes it was for the best. "You can have two good people who are just not good for each other," Scott said, adding, "I'm glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn't have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship."

