Jonathan Scott Proves His Commitment To Zooey Deschanel's Family With One Telling Word

It's no secret that HGTV personality Jonathan Scott is talented and charming. Flexing his skills, the "Property Brothers" star built a pretty intricate haunted house for fiance Zooey Deschanel's kids. The couple was throwing an elaborate Halloween party and Scott felt it wouldn't be complete without something for Deschanel's children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.

Advertisement

Speaking with People in October 2024, Scott mentioned building this haunted house was a great way to show off his "love language." He even included a bouncy house, animatronics, and a place to dance in the house, which would no doubt be the main attraction at the couple's Halloween party. However, there was something else he said that made the moment extra sweet.

"I'm not joking, I built a full haunted house. Our daughter this year was like, she wants a real scary Halloween haunted house," said Scott. It's the casual "our daughter" that feels so kind and wonderful. Deschanel shares her two children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, and they have all been doing a great job of being a blended family.

Advertisement