Jonathan Scott Proves His Commitment To Zooey Deschanel's Family With One Telling Word
It's no secret that HGTV personality Jonathan Scott is talented and charming. Flexing his skills, the "Property Brothers" star built a pretty intricate haunted house for fiance Zooey Deschanel's kids. The couple was throwing an elaborate Halloween party and Scott felt it wouldn't be complete without something for Deschanel's children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.
Speaking with People in October 2024, Scott mentioned building this haunted house was a great way to show off his "love language." He even included a bouncy house, animatronics, and a place to dance in the house, which would no doubt be the main attraction at the couple's Halloween party. However, there was something else he said that made the moment extra sweet.
"I'm not joking, I built a full haunted house. Our daughter this year was like, she wants a real scary Halloween haunted house," said Scott. It's the casual "our daughter" that feels so kind and wonderful. Deschanel shares her two children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, and they have all been doing a great job of being a blended family.
Zooey Deschanel's family has words of endearment for Jonathan Scott, too
It's no secret that Jonathan Scott is dedicated to being part of Zooey Deschanel's life, and that includes becoming a staple for her children — so much so that he included Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf in the planning and process of proposing to Zooey Deschanel. Plus, the "Almost Famous" star's kids seem to really approve of the HGTV star. They've even given him his own nickname.
Being part of a modern family comes with many titles for different people. When Scott arrived in Elsie and Charlie's life, they already had the names "Papa" and "Daddy" dedicated to their father Jacob Pechenik and their grandpa. So they lovingly started referring to the Property Brother as "My Jonathan." A nickname that took some time for Scott to warm up to, but he has come to lovingly embrace. Speaking of how well they all work together as one big, extended family, Scott wrote on the blog he shares with his brother and fellow HGTV alum, Drew Scott, "We're pretty spoiled. We have a great relationship," he wrote.