The Untold Truth Of Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney's Failed Friendship

Given how quickly their friendship ended, some insiders suggest Meghan Markle may have been waiting for the right moment to end her friendship with Jessica Mulroney. According to Page Six, Markle had reportedly felt that Mulroney was using their relationship for personal gain, particularly after Markle became a royal. A source explained how the white privilege controversy "has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good." Another source added, "Jess has been on the outs for some time [...] their friendship is definitely not what it was."

It's no secret that Markle has lost a lot of friends since becoming a royal. Lizzie Cundy, a British socialite, claims Markle ghosted her after her engagement to Prince Harry. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward corroborated this behavior during an exclusive conversation with The Sun. "I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends," she suggested, adding, "She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them."

As Markle prepares for the March 2025 release of her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," speculation is swirling about which friends made the final cut. The series promises to give viewers a glimpse into Markle's ever-evolving inner circle, revealing which relationships she's chosen to prioritize and those she's left behind.

