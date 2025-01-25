The Untold Truth Of Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney's Failed Friendship
Once the best of friends, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship is now a distant memory. The pair first connected in 2011 while Markle was filming "Suits" in Toronto (per Cosmopolitan). Mulroney played a key role in Markle's life, helping her navigate the media frenzy during the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry. Mulroney was present at all the big moments, from the royal wedding in May 2018 to Markle's baby shower in February 2019. She even accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on royal tours, cementing herself as one of Markle's most trusted confidantes.
But by 2020, their bond had unraveled. During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mulroney faced backlash for using her white privilege during a dispute with content creator Sasha Exeter (according to the Daily Mail). In a now-infamous response, Mulroney invoked Markle's name, saying, "I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center. It was deeply educational." Markle reportedly felt blindsided by the comment and was unhappy about being dragged into the controversy. While rumors suggest their friendship was already strained, this was the nail in the coffin.
Meghan Markle's history of falling out with friends
Given how quickly their friendship ended, some insiders suggest Meghan Markle may have been waiting for the right moment to end her friendship with Jessica Mulroney. According to Page Six, Markle had reportedly felt that Mulroney was using their relationship for personal gain, particularly after Markle became a royal. A source explained how the white privilege controversy "has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good." Another source added, "Jess has been on the outs for some time [...] their friendship is definitely not what it was."
It's no secret that Markle has lost a lot of friends since becoming a royal. Lizzie Cundy, a British socialite, claims Markle ghosted her after her engagement to Prince Harry. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward corroborated this behavior during an exclusive conversation with The Sun. "I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends," she suggested, adding, "She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them."
As Markle prepares for the March 2025 release of her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," speculation is swirling about which friends made the final cut. The series promises to give viewers a glimpse into Markle's ever-evolving inner circle, revealing which relationships she's chosen to prioritize and those she's left behind.