5 Times Queen Camilla Proved She's The Funniest Of The Royal Bunch

For years, Queen Camilla endured criticism for being the third party in her now-husband King Charles III's marriage to Princess Diana. Though Diana and Charles eventually divorced and moved on with their lives, Camilla's reputation as a mistress stuck even after the death of the People's Princess in 1997, and she continued to be compared to Prince William and Prince Harry's mother in the decades that followed. However, slowly but surely, Camilla overhauled her public image by diligently fulfilling her duties as a member of the royal family and remaining loyal and loving to Charles.

But there's another, less-talked-about reason that the queen consort won people over — her amazing sense of humor. Camilla has proven she can not only take a joke but also crack them, often including at least one or two quips in her speeches. While speaking to British elementary school students about the joys of reading in 2020, she quipped, "Books can take you anywhere — a bit like stepping into your very own Tardis. You can play Quidditch with Harry Potter, win the golden ticket to Charlie's Chocolate Factory, go on a secret mission with Alex Rider, or, if you are like me, become a Gangsta Granny and plot to steal the Crown Jewels," referencing a book by David Walliams (via Express).

Many have praised Camilla for her sense of humor, including Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who got to witness it for himself during a visit to Balmoral in Scotland. According to royal biographer Robert Hardman's book "Charles III: New King. New Court," Sunak reportedly enthused, "She's uproariously funny." And that was far from the only time that Camilla has shown she's the funniest of the royal bunch.

