Why Bill Maher Once Spent The Night In Jail

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher has never been one to avoid controversy. But now he's opening up about a past experience that even he would rather forget. On his podcast "Club Random," Maher confessed to his guests Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin that he was once arrested for driving under the influence. "I spent a night in the Beverly Hills jail, a DUI in 1992. I'm not proud of [it]," he said. "But I was barely over the limit. Both with the speeding and with the drinking. With what I was wearing at the time, leopard-print shoes, I feel might have influenced the officer." While the challenging ordeal clearly stuck with him, he reflected on the experience with his signature humor. "It is sobering ... I ordered raisin toast, no raisins. I mean the room service was like an hour, the air conditioning made a noise ... you can't get a good jail cell these days," he chuckled.

In a previous episode of "Club Random" with guest Bill Burr, Maher avoided laughs and spoke honestly about the experience. "It was a nightmare," he shared, adding how the arrest coincided with the start of his first major television hosting gig. "It could've wrecked my life because it was just as I was starting 'Politically Incorrect' and I had to get a special dispensation from the court to interrupt my 14 week corrective programming that you have to go to when you get a DUI."