From Runways To Red Carpets: Gisele Bündchen's Killer Legs Never Miss A Beat

One thing is clear: Divorce from Tom Brady and getting older are not slowing Gisele Bündchen down. No, the famous supermodel looks better than ever. While some women accept that their bodies change after motherhood and with age, Bündchen seems determined to maintain her famed figure as possible. It's hard to say which of Bündchen's parts are most famous: the envy-inducing beach waves that prompt women to bring photos of Bündchen to their hairdressers to attempt to mimic, or those toned abs? The blue eyes that have mesmerized countless photographers' lenses, or arguably, is it her killer legs?

Advertisement

The 5-foot-11-inch tall model, who is one of the highest paid in the industry, has flaunted her gams on runways since she was discovered at age 13 in her home country of Brazil. Whether she's strutting on a catwalk, showing off her assets on social media, or revealing her God-given goods in an advertising campaign, Bündchen's legs seem to have a gravitational pull of their own, as evidenced not just in various Fashion Weeks over the years, but on the red carpet too.