What We Know About The Father Of Gisele's Third Child, Joaquim Valente
Since divorcing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in 2022, Gisele Bündchen has had everyone saying the same thing: she has totally moved on. This is especially true since she announced she's pregnant with her third child. The father of baby No. 3, Joaquim Valente, is Bündchen's new beau and their romance started as somewhat of a meet-cute. The Brazilian model met Valente when she brought her son to a lesson at Valente's family's Miami jiu-jitsu studio, Valente Brothers Self-Defense. While Bündchen was only planning to sign him up, she found herself intrigued by the practice and began taking classes herself. "I realized it was much more than self-defense. I became really interested [in] the philosophy," she said, per an article from Dust Magazine posted on the Valente Brothers website.
According to their family biography, Valente is a third-generation jiu-jitsu instructor who was awarded the professor title in the sport by legendary jiu-jitsu grandmaster Hélio Gracie. Originally from Brazil, he is the youngest of the Valente brothers and helped co-found their Florida studio after moving to the United States in 2007 to study criminology at Barry University. He now works with his two brothers, Pedro and Gui, to provide their Miami students with proper martial arts practice and self-defense. Some of their students have included law enforcement agencies like the Miami-Dade Police Department, U.S. Customs, FBI, and U.S. Secret Service.
Gisele Bündchen's friendship with Joaquim Valente quickly transitioned into romance
According to a source who spoke with People, Gisele Bündchen officially started dating Joaquim Valente in June 2023, but they began as friends. "He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce," a second insider told the outlet. "Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce." They're both Brazilian natives and purportedly have similar interests in traveling and living a healthy lifestyle. However, dating rumors emerged as far back as 2021 when Bündchen's family began taking lessons with Valente, prompting the public to tally up the signs that Bündchen's marriage to Tom Brady wouldn't last.
Though their relationship is still quite new, a source told Us Weekly in November 2024 that the couple is excited about their baby. However, they also noted that Bündchen is in no rush to get a ring on her finger. "They're in love and happy," said the insider. "But right now, marriage is not on top of their to-do list." It seems that, even with the commitment of raising a child together, the pair are adamant about taking things slow.
Brady, who has also been involved in a few rumored romances since his divorce from Bündchen, has not officially commented on the news of his ex's pregnancy. An insider told Page Six in November 2024 that Brady — who only got wind of the news days before headlines announced it to the public — was completely baffled to learn of Bündchen's expected baby. "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together," said the source.