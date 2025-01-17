The Real-Life Partners Of The Severance Cast
"Severance" fans have waited long and hard for a new season of the workplace thriller to drop, after the Apple TV+ show first premiered in 2022. Three years on, the interlude comes to an end, with the highly anticipated second season finally seeing the light of day with a January 2025 release. Directed by Hollywood A-lister Ben Stiller, the series has earned as much acclaim for its novel plot as it has for its varied offering of layered characters — each more remarkable than the last. And as ever, there is boundless interest in the real lives of the actors who essay these singular roles that audiences are so riveted by.
A majority of the "Severance" star cast is positively thriving off screen, with fulfilling personal lives complete with supportive partners. Where older stars like Christopher Walken are reveling in the comfortable familiarity of a long successful marriage, younger members of the cast, like Nikki M. James, are tapping into their vitality to master everything from new parenthood to professional success. Then there is also an exclusive party of low-key actors — including leads Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and Jen Tullock – who have done well to keep details about their off-screen happenings out of the public eye. Scroll on to read about the real-life partners of the "Severance" cast we know about.
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
Adam Scott's life is not as tumultuous as the one his character Mark Scout endures in "Severance," thanks in large part to the woman at the center of his world: his wife, Naomi Scott. Theirs is a love story that goes back to their early 20s, when their paths first crossed at a Los Angeles bar. And though their initial encounter failed to fully impress Naomi — "I heard 'actor,'" she joked to Vulture — there was evidently enough spark between them to fire up a romance that culminated in marriage in 2005. Four years later, Adam would become a household name, as he joined the cast of "Parks and Recreation."
Naomi — a producer with titles like "The Overnight," "Other People," and "Fun Mom Dinner" under her belt — is deeply entrenched in the entertainment industry like her actor husband. Despite pursuing different vocations, Adam and Naomi have seemingly managed to strike a good balance in their lives. In fact, their partnership is so steady that the couple have been able to take it beyond marriage and into business, by jointly launching their production company, Gettin' Rad Productions.
They share two children, son Graham and daughter Frankie, who are being brought up away from the showbiz spotlight, making Adam and Naomi part of a select few celebs who have kids that practically nobody knows about. "My wife and I try to be politically active and community-minded and have tried to pass that same spirit on to our kids," Adam told SheKnows.
Christopher Walken and Georgianne Walken
In an industry where short celebrity marriages are all too common, Christopher Walken and Georgianne Walken have set new standards of companionship with their over half-century marriage. Both industry denizens, they met while working on a production of the iconic musical "West Side Story" and by 1969, they had said their "I dos." While it was dance that initially tied them together as performers, their creative paths soon diverged. Christopher went on to cement his place as an Oscar-winning acting legend and Georgianne carved a niche in casting, with her work on acclaimed shows like "The Sopranos" and "Entourage" — for which she bagged multiple Emmy nominations (and a win).
Not only do Christopher and Georgianne share one of the longest marriages in Hollywood without any children in the mix, they also belong to an exclusive club of celebrity couples who've decided to age gracefully. The recipe behind their solid partnership appears to be all too simple, as Walken, who characterizes Burt Goodman on "Severance," detailed to The New York Times, "My bills are paid, my wife is healthy, the weather's nice. That's really all I care about."
While the couple enjoys the company of their extended family from time to time, they are quite content dividing their time between themselves, their cats, their work, and their precious solitude.
Patricia Arquette and Eric White
Not one to give up details of her private life easily, Patricia Arquette has seldom acknowledged her romantic goings-on in public. But on occasion, the "Severance" star who plays the tough Harmony Cobel on the Apple TV+ series has given fans a peep into the domestic haven she shares with her longtime partner Eric White. "Me and my boyfriend, we're going into our eighth year," she said on the "Today" show in 2022, discussing her moments of leisure with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "We play a lot, we laugh a lot."
While there is limited information about the early beginnings of their relationship, Arquette and White have fostered a connection that is founded on a mutual respect for each other's professional pursuits. A painter, White has little association with showbiz — except for a variety of his cinema-inspired artwork – but has marked his loved-up attendance at various red carpets and award shows alongside Arquette over the years. Conversely, back in 2015, Arquette gave her partner a shoutout from the Oscars stage while accepting her award for "Boyhood." "To my favorite painter in the world, Eric White, for the inspiration of living with a genius," she gushed.
Happy in their unwed arrangement, the couple is in no rush to marry, especially since Arquette — who is twice divorced from actors Nicolas Cage and Thomas Jane — has previously expressed her fears surrounding failed marriages and the pain that comes with it.
Zach Cherry and Anabella Cherry
Zach Cherry has kept himself busy around television circuits for years, making episodic appearances on acclaimed shows like "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Succession," and, of course, wowing in his lead role as Dylan George on "Severance." It would be safe to say that he's a household name at this point. Zach's fame presumably makes for a nice balance in the domestic life he shares with his wife Anabella Cherry, who is an English teacher and typically likes to keep a low profile amidst the razzle-dazzle of her husband's industry. That is not to say that Anabella doesn't accompany her actor husband when the occasion calls for it; she memorably stood by him through the screening of the "Severance" Season 1 finale in 2022, looking resplendent in a peach dress.
The two have been married just over two years and, according to The New York Times, are parents to a dog whimsically named Shrek. Going by Zach's iteration of what a typical Sunday looks like at the Cherry household, it seems that the couple have managed to eke out an idyllic life in busy Brooklyn, taking their dog for walks at the local park, playing video games together, or catching one or more episodes of "True Detective" before bed. And considering his wife's day job, it's hardly a surprise that he added, "We also love doing various word games together, like Wordle and Connections."
John Turturro and Katherine Borowitz
Actor John Turturro, who plays Irving in "Severance," isn't the only creatively gifted person in his family. His wife Katherine Borowitz boasts acting talent that is at par with his — albeit with a filmography that is much shorter than his. She stepped into the film industry in the 1980s, around the same time as Turturro, getting her start in the Robin Williams-starrer "The World According to Garp." It proved to be a transformative period for both actors, who, along with building their film careers, were also falling deeper and deeper in love after having met as drama students at Yale University. Not long after, in 1985, they said their "I dos."
While Borowitz initially soared solo in the industry — experimenting with television formats and rubbing shoulders with iconic co-stars like Paul Newman — some of her best known screen appearances eventually came to be the ones she collaborated on with her husband. Borowitz graced the cast of films Turturro directed, most notably "Mac," "Illuminata," and "Romance & Cigarettes." As one can imagine, the artistic synergy between the actor couple would have been transformative, to say the least. As Turturro told Backstage of working with his wife on "Illuminata," "I think we discovered aspects of each other working together. ... It can be strenuous and challenging, but it can also be very life-affirming and delightful."
Dichen Lachman and Maximilian Osinski
Dichen Lachman and Maximilian Osinski, who have been married since 2015, have each had their moments in the spotlight, with starring roles in widely beloved shows — both incidentally backed by Apple TV+. Starring as Ms. Casey in "Severance" brought a renewed spotlight upon Lachman, who had already showcased her acting faculties on television with series like "Neighbours," "Dollhouse," and "Altered Carbon." As her loudest cheerleader, Osinski told Vanity Fair, "When she got 'Severance,' we knew that the pedigree of people involved was amazing, but you never know what'll hit."
A big giveaway for the show's impending success that Osinski detected early was that it was being spoken about on the sets of his own show, "Ted Lasso." The Polish-origin star landed his breakout role of Zava on the third season of the Emmy-winning sports drama that had, by the time of its premiere in 2023, already gained a mass following and therefore buttressed Osinski to new heights of fame. "I was a huge fan of the show myself for the first two seasons, so joining the cast was surreal," he said on the "'Cuse Conversations" podcast by Syracuse University, recalling the intense training he had to undergo to step into the shoes of his popular character of a soccer star.
Nikki M. James and Derek Oosterman
Nikki M. James may not have been part of the lead cast of "Severance," but in the handful few episodes of the sci-fi workplace thriller she appeared in as Alexa, she hit it out of the park. It was hardly surprising, given that her acting proficiency was legitimized long ago by the Tony Award she won back in 2011 for "The Book of Mormon." A bona fide Broadway darling, James has an arsenal of acclaimed stage productions under her belt — a roster that is only growing with the award-winning musical "Suffs," even as the actor simultaneously navigates parenthood for the first time with her husband Derek Oosterman.
Clearly, James is held up by strong support from her spouse, who is himself miles away professionally from his wife's showbiz career and hustling in his own corporate corner. Their worlds first collided in 2014, when they met at a bar in Manhattan, courtesy of mutual friends. "When I saw him, I kept thinking how irritated I was that I hadn't brushed my hair or put makeup on," James, who was doing "Les Miserables" at the time, recalled for The New York Times. But the pull between them was so strong that cross-continental distances — Oosterman lived in Los Angeles at the time — could keep them apart. They tied the knot in 2018.
Michael Chernus and Emily Simoness
The world may know Michael Chernus as the likeable Dr. Ricken Hale on "Severance." But to his wife Emily Simoness, Chernus is still the man she met and fell in love with on Ryder Farm, her family property in New York that famously doubles as the artist residency SPACE. They were essentially set up by mutual friends when Chernus came visiting Simoness' farm in 2013. "I was so taken with all of it: the residency Emily had made, her family history, and the ad hoc family of artists around the table," he told American Theatre magazine. Things took off between them and two years later, they tied the knot. In 2023, Chernus and Simoness welcomed a daughter they named June.
Despite their independent schedules, Chernus and Simoness enjoy the privilege of spending a lot of time together by virtue of being able to participate in each other's pursuits. Given her own background in acting and theater, Simoness took the liberty to consult on her husband's wardrobe and even practice lines with him for a time. As for Chernus, he was around all the while Simoness presided over her farm, running it with her until she stepped down in 2021. She has since doubled down on her nonprofit and fundraising efforts while also progressing as an executive coach. In the face of his go-getter wife's busy schedule, Chernus joked on "Brooklyn Magazine: The Podcast," "I feel competitive with Emily's work for Emily's time."
Gwendoline Christie and Giles Deacon
Between delivering some smashing screen work — all the way from HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" to the "Star Wars" franchise on the big screen to now Apple TV+'s "Severance" – Gwendoline Christie has made sure she never has a bad day in fashion. It would not be a far stretch to consider that her style sensibilities, to some degree at least, draw inspiration from the endless wisdom of her longtime partner and fashion designer Giles Deacon. The duo has been together since 2013, taking the fashion world by storm with theater costumes and red carpet couture that leave viewers in constant awe.
"It's amazing to work with someone who knows what your strengths are, who knows how to make you feel confident, who knows how to make you look good," Christie told British Vogue, discussing the looks Deacon designed for her for a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Deacon's renown goes far beyond his longterm association with his actor girlfriend — reaching all the way to the upper echelons of fashion and royalty.
From dressing Pippa Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews to decking up Billy Porter in his iconic 2020 Oscars look, Deacon has initiated a new dramatic movement in celebrity fashion. And with his ladylove starring in "Severance" Season 2, precipitating even newer opportunities for public statements of style, it remains to be seen what exciting stuff Deacon has in store for her.
Yul Vazquez and Linda Larkin
Yul Vazquez earned himself a wider fan base as Peter "Petey" Kilmer in the first season of "Severance," adding to an already vast following he has built up over his 30-year career in showbiz. But flanking him is another superstar whose renown matches up to, if not transcends, his own — his wife Linda Larkin, who is famous as the voice behind Princess Jasmine from the 1992 animated musical "Aladdin."
The success of the film rendered Larkin synonymous with this part of the Disney princess universe, as she reprised her role as the iconic character for consecutive screen spinoffs, books, toys, games, and just about anything that required Jasmine to speak. Even as they traverse their individual legacies with easy charm, Vazquez and Larkin — who tied the knot in 2002 — have kept the details of their domestic life under wraps for the most part, outside of being spotted at the odd red carpet together.
Robby Benson and Karla DeVito
Robby Benson is a complete package — he can act, direct, make music, write books. Not to mention, his ageless appeal has preserved his heartthrob status all through his 50-year-plus career. But Benson has eyes only for one woman: actor, singer, and his wife of over 40 years, Karla DeVito. Theirs is a love story that can trump even the cheesiest of romcoms, evident in the way the "Severance": Season 2 star swoons over DeVito after spending nearly a lifetime together with her.
"She is literally the most amazing human being I've ever met in my life," Benson once told Smashing Interviews Magazine. "When we're together, and we look into each other's eyes, and we have one another, we can handle anything." Sure enough, their love has carried Benson through multiple heart surgeries and health struggles. It has also proved key to their collaborations as creative experts, the most memorable of which has been "We Are Not Alone," co-written by Benson and sung by DeVito for the 1985 coming-of-age classic "The Breakfast Club." DeVito's musical oeuvre is as impressive as her acting background that spans mediums, from film to television and even stage.
Bob Balaban and Lynn Grossman
Bob Balaban and Lynn Grossman are a dynamic duo: one a famed actor — whose appearance in the second season of "Severance" as Mark has fans buzzing with excitement — and the other, a talented writer working quietly behind the scenes. It would be a fair presumption that their relationship is probably always buzzing with artistic exchange. While their creative journeys forked off into different directions as they each gradually found their calling in the entertainment industry, Balaban and Grossman initially started out together as film students at New York University, where they first crossed paths.
The legend of their meeting, as The New York Times iterated back in 1982, began with a chance acting opportunity that Grossman relayed to Balaban. An Off-Broadway production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" was on the lookout for a shorter man to play Linus, and as Grossman told her then-future husband: "I think you'd be great in it." The couple has been married since the 1970s and serve as each other's support systems in an overwhelming industry. In fact, Grossman — who served as a writer on shows like "Maude" — was central to her husband's foray into directing, writing him a script he turned into a short film, according to the Television Academy.