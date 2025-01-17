The Real-Life Partners Of The Severance Cast

Adam Scott's life is not as tumultuous as the one his character Mark Scout endures in "Severance," thanks in large part to the woman at the center of his world: his wife, Naomi Scott. Theirs is a love story that goes back to their early 20s, when their paths first crossed at a Los Angeles bar. And though their initial encounter failed to fully impress Naomi — "I heard 'actor,'" she joked to Vulture — there was evidently enough spark between them to fire up a romance that culminated in marriage in 2005. Four years later, Adam would become a household name, as he joined the cast of "Parks and Recreation."

Advertisement

Naomi — a producer with titles like "The Overnight," "Other People," and "Fun Mom Dinner" under her belt — is deeply entrenched in the entertainment industry like her actor husband. Despite pursuing different vocations, Adam and Naomi have seemingly managed to strike a good balance in their lives. In fact, their partnership is so steady that the couple have been able to take it beyond marriage and into business, by jointly launching their production company, Gettin' Rad Productions.

They share two children, son Graham and daughter Frankie, who are being brought up away from the showbiz spotlight, making Adam and Naomi part of a select few celebs who have kids that practically nobody knows about. "My wife and I try to be politically active and community-minded and have tried to pass that same spirit on to our kids," Adam told SheKnows.

Advertisement