This Is What Taylor Swift's Famous Cat Olivia Benson Looks Like Now

The super famous "childless cat lady," Taylor Swift, has let her fur children in on her fame, and fans love it. One cat specifically, Olivia Benson, was introduced on the singer's Instagram in a since-deleted 2014 post that was then shared by Today. Named after a character on "Law & Order: SVU," Olivia Benson is a Scottish Fold who has lived her life in the spotlight as one of Swift's emotional support fur babies. Fans have watched her grow from a kitten to an adult cat through the star's social media journey.

Swift does have other cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, but Olivia Benson is the most famous of the three. An article by People introduces the public to each cat with a description of their lives as feline celebrities. Meredith made an appearance in "Deadpool 2," and so did Olivia Benson. However, Olivia is more involved in the spotlight. Not only did she appear alongside Meredith in "Deadpool 2," but she also appeared as one of many kittens in a 2014 Diet Coke ad with Swift. In fact, Olivia Benson is reportedly richer than Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.