This Is What Taylor Swift's Famous Cat Olivia Benson Looks Like Now
The super famous "childless cat lady," Taylor Swift, has let her fur children in on her fame, and fans love it. One cat specifically, Olivia Benson, was introduced on the singer's Instagram in a since-deleted 2014 post that was then shared by Today. Named after a character on "Law & Order: SVU," Olivia Benson is a Scottish Fold who has lived her life in the spotlight as one of Swift's emotional support fur babies. Fans have watched her grow from a kitten to an adult cat through the star's social media journey.
Swift does have other cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, but Olivia Benson is the most famous of the three. An article by People introduces the public to each cat with a description of their lives as feline celebrities. Meredith made an appearance in "Deadpool 2," and so did Olivia Benson. However, Olivia is more involved in the spotlight. Not only did she appear alongside Meredith in "Deadpool 2," but she also appeared as one of many kittens in a 2014 Diet Coke ad with Swift. In fact, Olivia Benson is reportedly richer than Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Olivia Benson grew up in the public eye
Most recently, Taylor Swift cuddled up with Olivia Benson as she prepared for her record-breaking 2023 and 2024 Eras Tour. The singer posted a video on her Instagram showing her modeling with her beloved cat at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The star donned baggy jeans and a comfy yellow sweater with Olivia Benson in her arms. The once tiny kitten from 2014 is now a fluffy full-grown cat. In the video, she has a case of grumpy face and is clearly unimpressed by the cameras.
The beloved cat is extremely photogenic in a comical sense that fans enjoy. Talk show host Graham Norton brought up Olivia Benson on a 2022 episode of "The Graham Norton Show," mentioning that the cat must be jealous that she is not in the spotlight as much as her owner. This was followed up with a comical image of Olivia Benson looking directly into the camera with her leg up. She has an air of sass about her that is unlike the tiny version of her former self, and that is part of her charm. Swift herself agrees, clearly — and so do her army of Swifties. In fact, her deep love for her cats is one of the 13 things only diehard fans know about Swift.