George Clooney's Latest Attempt To Stay Relevant Has Seriously Divided Fans

George Clooney has had quite the transformation over the course of his four decade-long career. For his latest gig, the movie star is playing a detective. And, let's just say that as far as the mystery of Clooney's latest Nespresso ad goes, people aren't loving it. It seems that Clooney's corniness didn't work for everyone. Instead, many people think this commercial is "an embarrassing moment for all involved," as one Instagram user so bluntly commented.

Clooney has been Nespresso's global brand ambassador since 2006. Yet, his latest ad isn't having the effect the coffee and coffee machine brand intended. The cheeky, crime drama-inspired commercial hit Instagram on January 14 to mixed reviews. In the ad, Clooney plays a classic detective, sporting a skinny mustache and a fedora, attempting to solve the case of the missing Nespresso pods. The video's caption calls it "A Nespresso coffee robbery, coffee-obsessed characters, and the greatest coffee detective on the case." Spoiler alert: "Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria's chef character is ultimately behind the espresso embezzlement. Two superstars in one whimsical commercial seems like a recipe for success. Based on the reaction in the comment section, though, it wasn't. Some didn't understand the ad's ending. "What's with the mask? And why are they saying no when the director tells cut," one user asked. Others simply thought it was a flop, with one calling it "An embarrassing moment for all involved, including those who imbibe this drink..."

