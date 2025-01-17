George Clooney's Latest Attempt To Stay Relevant Has Seriously Divided Fans
George Clooney has had quite the transformation over the course of his four decade-long career. For his latest gig, the movie star is playing a detective. And, let's just say that as far as the mystery of Clooney's latest Nespresso ad goes, people aren't loving it. It seems that Clooney's corniness didn't work for everyone. Instead, many people think this commercial is "an embarrassing moment for all involved," as one Instagram user so bluntly commented.
Clooney has been Nespresso's global brand ambassador since 2006. Yet, his latest ad isn't having the effect the coffee and coffee machine brand intended. The cheeky, crime drama-inspired commercial hit Instagram on January 14 to mixed reviews. In the ad, Clooney plays a classic detective, sporting a skinny mustache and a fedora, attempting to solve the case of the missing Nespresso pods. The video's caption calls it "A Nespresso coffee robbery, coffee-obsessed characters, and the greatest coffee detective on the case." Spoiler alert: "Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria's chef character is ultimately behind the espresso embezzlement. Two superstars in one whimsical commercial seems like a recipe for success. Based on the reaction in the comment section, though, it wasn't. Some didn't understand the ad's ending. "What's with the mask? And why are they saying no when the director tells cut," one user asked. Others simply thought it was a flop, with one calling it "An embarrassing moment for all involved, including those who imbibe this drink..."
The commercial worked for some fans
There was a time when an ad featuring George Clooney would have likely been an automatic hit. So, is this a sign that the star simply isn't as relevant anymore? Clooney is still acting; he starred in 2024's "Wolfs" and has an upcoming project. It's no secret, though, that we don't see as much of him these days as we once did. Instead, it seems he is busy living a very lavish life with his wife, Amal Clooney. Clooney also has two kids; he became a first-time dad at the age of 56 back in 2017 when the couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella to the family. Suffice it to say, Clooney seems to be in a different phase of life than he was at the peak of his superstardom. And, perhaps his latest ad is a sign that the public doesn't love him quite the way they once did.
Yet, luckily for Clooney and Nespresso alike, not all the commenters on the latest ad were total haters. "Best actor! Best actress! Best coffee," one commenter wrote. "Loved everything about this," said another, adding, "Legendary mustache acting." So, evidently, the actor still has some of that iconic Clooney power, and as far as some fans are concerned, he can play just about any role perfectly — even a coffee detective. Consider the case of whether Clooney is still a superstar closed.