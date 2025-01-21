The Tragic Health Condition Billy Baldwin's Son Battled As A Teenager

Having to watch your child suffer is an unimaginable pain. Billy Baldwin's son, Vance Baldwin, had to endure something his family initially chose to keep out of the public eye.

When Vance was only 16, he was diagnosed with cancer. A year to the day after that diagnosis — which included 28 rounds of chemotherapy — Vance was cancer-free. Billy shared his son's private Instagram post to his own account, explaining how in awe of his brave son he is, as someone who "stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible ... every single day." Billy then added, "Courage, strength, bravery, attitude, warrior ... never seen anything like it. Never been prouder. Love you son."

The "Backdraft" star shares Vance with wife Chynna Phillips (of Wilson Phillips fame), who's definitely had her fair share of marriage woes with Billy. Philips commented on her husband's post with a short but sweet message: "Our baby. Our hero" (via USA Today). On the second anniversary of Vance's cancer diagnosis, Billy shared a pic of Vance wearing a mask on Instagram and wrote, "One of the coolest, toughest kids you'll ever know."