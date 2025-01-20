Meet CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan's Extremely Wealthy Husband, Michael Gershenson

CNN's Kate Bolduan is perhaps best known for her work as the co-anchor on "CNN News Central" alongside John Berman and Sara Sidner. She also previously served as the host of the network's "At This Hour," and the co-host of "The Situation Room" with successful veteran anchor Wolf Blitzer. But Bolduan's viewers may not know about her husband, Michael Gershenson.

Advertisement

Gershenson is the Founder of Ridge Real Estate Partners, and was previously a Managing Director for the Carlyle Group. According to Heavy, Gershenson was responsible for handling accounts that resulted in over $3 billion in transactions while working with Carlyle.

Gershenson is also a graduate of the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, with a B.S. in Business Administration. In an alumni spotlight on the school's website, MSB News, Gershenson commented that McDonough was different from other institutions, because students could get a degree in finance while still attending. Gershenson's net worth is $3 million, according to Untold Story.