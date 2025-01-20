Meet CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan's Extremely Wealthy Husband, Michael Gershenson
CNN's Kate Bolduan is perhaps best known for her work as the co-anchor on "CNN News Central" alongside John Berman and Sara Sidner. She also previously served as the host of the network's "At This Hour," and the co-host of "The Situation Room" with successful veteran anchor Wolf Blitzer. But Bolduan's viewers may not know about her husband, Michael Gershenson.
Gershenson is the Founder of Ridge Real Estate Partners, and was previously a Managing Director for the Carlyle Group. According to Heavy, Gershenson was responsible for handling accounts that resulted in over $3 billion in transactions while working with Carlyle.
Gershenson is also a graduate of the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, with a B.S. in Business Administration. In an alumni spotlight on the school's website, MSB News, Gershenson commented that McDonough was different from other institutions, because students could get a degree in finance while still attending. Gershenson's net worth is $3 million, according to Untold Story.
Kate Bolduan's husband Michael Gershenson stays out of the public eye
CNN anchor Kate Bolduan converted to Judaism before marrying husband Michael Gershenson in 2010. The couple previously lived in Washington, D.C., before she joined "CNN News Central," (via the Daily Mail). While living in Washington, the couple were featured in Home and Design Magazine for a home they had renovated.
"Our work lives are so intense," she said, "we wanted our home to be calm and peaceful." That home cost the couple $1.36 million, and sold for $1.55 million, before their move to New York. While Bolduan lives her life in the spotlight, often appearing at events like the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Gershenson is typically a private person, occasionally popping up on his wife's social media.
That was the case in 2021, when the two dressed as music icon Elvis Presley for a Halloween pic, posted on Bolduan's Instagram. The couple shared the scene with their daughters Cecelia, born in 2014, and Delphine, born in 2017. Bolduan's comment set the stage when she wrote, "The funniest thing about the costume is our kids have no idea who we are."