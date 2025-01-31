Lauren Boebert's 4 Sons Are Growing Up Fast

Lauren Boebert has transformed in the public eye as a U.S. representative for Colorado, and made headlines as a controversial figure in the Republican Party due to her advocacy for gun ownership, outspoken opinions on other members of Congress, and reported espousal of rhetoric generated from the political movement QAnon. (Never mind Lauren Boebert's fashion fails over the years.) But, as far as Boebert's personal life goes, she has four sons with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, as well as one grandson.

Boebert dropped out of high school in order to raise her firstborn son in 2005. While speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event, Boebert discussed what it was like to be a young mother figuring out life. "I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child," Boebert stated (via People).

Becoming a grandmother was a new experience for Boebert after her son Tyler had a son at just 17 years old. Coincidentally, Boebert was the same age when she gave birth to Tyler. Boebert stated that she was thrilled about her grandson's arrival. Now that Boebert's children are getting older — and even having children of their own — it seems like a good time to take a look at all her sons have experienced so far in their lives.

