Lauren Boebert's 4 Sons Are Growing Up Fast
Lauren Boebert has transformed in the public eye as a U.S. representative for Colorado, and made headlines as a controversial figure in the Republican Party due to her advocacy for gun ownership, outspoken opinions on other members of Congress, and reported espousal of rhetoric generated from the political movement QAnon. (Never mind Lauren Boebert's fashion fails over the years.) But, as far as Boebert's personal life goes, she has four sons with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, as well as one grandson.
Boebert dropped out of high school in order to raise her firstborn son in 2005. While speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event, Boebert discussed what it was like to be a young mother figuring out life. "I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child," Boebert stated (via People).
Becoming a grandmother was a new experience for Boebert after her son Tyler had a son at just 17 years old. Coincidentally, Boebert was the same age when she gave birth to Tyler. Boebert stated that she was thrilled about her grandson's arrival. Now that Boebert's children are getting older — and even having children of their own — it seems like a good time to take a look at all her sons have experienced so far in their lives.
Tyler Boebert had a child as a teenager
Lauren Boebert's oldest child, Tyler Boebert, was born on March 21, 2005. More recently, Tyler shocked his family when he revealed that his girlfriend had become pregnant. Lauren, who is vehemently pro-life, was worried that her son and his partner might terminate the pregnancy, but that was not the case. Tyler and his partner were unmarried when their son Josiah was born in 2023, and Boebert told The Denver Post that Tyler was expected to receive his high school diploma in a timely manner. She also informed Dave Rubin on his show "The Rubin Report" that Tyler planned to take college classes after graduating from high school.
The U.S. representative also opened up to The Denver Post about how happy she was with how her son and his girlfriend handled their unexpected situation. "I am just very proud of both of them for being responsible for their situation," Boebert told the outlet. "This is a huge responsibility they are taking on. They made the right choice. Nothing was forced on them. This is a decision they made on their own."
Boebert also revealed a clever quip her son made to her, that made her reevaluate everything. "Now my son, when I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?' I said, 'Yes, I did,'" Boebert recalled at CPAC. "He said, 'Well then, it's hereditary.'"
Tyler Boebert had problems with the law
After his son was born, Tyler Boebert got into some trouble with the law. It all began in February 2024, when Tyler was charged with felonies after being arrested for multiple counts of vehicle trespass and property theft. The crimes occurred in the town of Rifle, Colorado, and police released an official statement regarding Tyler's offenses as part of an ongoing investigation on Facebook, in a post that also showcased Tyler's mugshot.
At the time, Lauren Boebert released an official statement to People through a spokesperson. The statement showed that Boebert would stand by her son's side, but that she acknowledged his wrongdoing at the same time. "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," Boebert stated. She said she believed Tyler should face the consequences for his crimes, adding, "I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."
Brody Boebert is an athlete
Brody Boebert is Lauren Boebert's second-eldest son, who was born in 2007. In her book, "My American Life," Boebert discussed how Brody's birth was fairly easy, as was Tyler's. "With my first two sons, the doctor induced labor, and their delivery was drama-free," Lauren stated in her memoir, before detailing Brody as a newborn. "Brody was six pounds, 12 ounces. Thankfully, both were healthy, beautiful babies."
There may be tragic details regarding Lauren Boebert's life, but her children are most certainly not one of them. Boebert appears very proud of her teenage son, who is an avid athlete. Brody is a runner and a football player, and his mom is very apt to post photos of him at his meets and games. In one Instagram post from April 2021, Lauren shared a photo of Brody dressed in his football gear, writing, "Brody is ready for spring football! Let's go Rifle." In May 2022, Lauren posted another photo on Instagram that depicts Brody in his track uniform, posing next to his supportive mom.
Kaydon Cline Boebert had an unusual birth
Kaydon Cline Boebert, who was born on July 12, 2009, had a very unlikely and challenging birth, unlike his older brothers. During an interview — just days after Kaydon was born — Lauren Boebert explained that she gave birth to her third son in her then-husband Jayson Boebert's truck.
Boebert claimed that she initially thought it would be a while before she went into labor when she first felt contractions that morning. "It wasn't too bad at that point, so I just did some stuff around the house to waste time and figured I still had a little while before we needed to go into the hospital," Boebert informed Vail Daily. However, by the time she told her husband to take her to the hospital, it was too late. "I was just trying not to panic. I was really scared, but I knew I couldn't be. My body kept pushing, and I couldn't stop." Eventually, Boebert ended up having Kaydon before the couple reached the hospital, recalling, "I caught him and pulled him up to my chest, and told Jayson to just keep going." Kaydon also plays sports like his older brother Brody.
Roman Boebert was born at home
Lauren Boebert had her youngest son, Roman Boebert, at home, describing the experience very fondly in her memoir. "Roman's delivery turned out to be an amazing life experience that I wouldn't trade for anything," Boebert detailed in "My American Life," adding that she loved not having to go to a hospital for the birth of her youngest child. "It was an absolutely beautiful moment. I was surrounded by the people I loved, sharing one of life's miracles in the comfort of my own home," she shared.
One startling revelation in the lives of the Boebert family happened when one of Boebert's younger sons called the police to inform them that he was being pushed around by his father and felt in danger. Boebert reportedly talked to the police after her son initially dialed 911, and told officials not to worry. For his part, Jayson Boebert told police that he did not abuse any of his children. Boebert released a statement to Business Insider, which read in part, "The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me." While the Boebert boys face the challenges of growing up in the public eye, it appears they are fully supported by their mother.