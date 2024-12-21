Lauren Boebert's Biggest Fashion Fails

Lauren Boebert's life has had some tragic details, but she's proud to boast of her triumph over adversity. "Only in this great country can a girl brought up on welfare live out this American dream," the Congresswoman once wrote on Instagram. "From bread lines to sitting with the President of the United States."

One thing Boebert can't blame on her tough background, however, is her taste in clothing. The controversial Colorado politician does wear professional attire most of the time when she's in D.C.; she favors simple A-line sheath dresses and blazers. But when Boebert opts to step outside her comfort zone, it's ... well ... uncomfortable. From ill-fitting garb to odd wardrobe combos to awkward wearable messaging, she's done it all. And given her stalwart support of Donald Trump — and Trump's habit of boosting his loyalists — we'll be seeing plenty more of Boebert's sartorial hits and misses in the years to come. (You can also be sure we won't see Boebert create an outburst during the president's State of the Union address, as she did during President Biden's 2022 speech.) Here, we've singled out some examples of Boebert's most egregious fashion missteps.

