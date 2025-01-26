Dave Grohl And Jordyn Blum's Three Daughters Live Lavish Lifestyles

Having kids can change a person, and rockstars are no different. "We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave [home] for even 12 days," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told People after he became a father for the first time. "I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now."

The superstar musician has three children with his wife Jordyn Blum: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia Grohl. "When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate," he told Time in 2010 (via People). Unfortunately, that compassion seemed to be lacking in 2024 when he announced he cheated on Blum and fathered another child outside of his marriage, giving his daughters another sister.

Though he's mostly kept his family out of the spotlight, we do know that Dave Grohl's three eldest daughters haven't exactly had the most "normal" life. After all, their father happens to be a very wealthy and successful musician. Being the children of such a famous star has opened doors for Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. And yes, there's lots of music behind those doors.

