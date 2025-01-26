Dave Grohl And Jordyn Blum's Three Daughters Live Lavish Lifestyles
Having kids can change a person, and rockstars are no different. "We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave [home] for even 12 days," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told People after he became a father for the first time. "I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now."
The superstar musician has three children with his wife Jordyn Blum: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia Grohl. "When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate," he told Time in 2010 (via People). Unfortunately, that compassion seemed to be lacking in 2024 when he announced he cheated on Blum and fathered another child outside of his marriage, giving his daughters another sister.
Though he's mostly kept his family out of the spotlight, we do know that Dave Grohl's three eldest daughters haven't exactly had the most "normal" life. After all, their father happens to be a very wealthy and successful musician. Being the children of such a famous star has opened doors for Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. And yes, there's lots of music behind those doors.
Paul McCartney gave Harper Grohl a piano lesson
Many kids take piano lessons when they're growing up. However, most kids don't get to take lessons from a Beatle. On an October 2021 episode of "The Graham Norton Show," Dave Grohl recounted a story of when he hosted McCartney at his home for dinner. According to the Foo Fighters frontman, near the end of the evening, McCartney and Harper Grohl ended up collaborating on a song. "Paul and [his wife] Nancy were leaving and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can't help himself. So he sits down at the piano and starts playing 'Lady Madonna,'" Dave said. "[Harper] goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it's a tip jar."
Harper sat next to McCartney and watched his hands play. "He was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together," Dave said. The next morning, Dave found Harper playing the song she and McCartney had made. He mentioned that Harper had never taken any musical lessons before, making Harper's first music instructor Sir Paul McCartney himself.
Ophelia Grohl guest starred on Ryan's Mystery Playdate
With his thunderous voice, inked arms, and long black hair, Dave Grohl has a classic rock star appearance, but don't let that fool you — he's just as much of a goofy dad as anyone. He demonstrated this in 2019 by joining his then-youngest daughter Ophelia Grohl on an episode of "Ryan's Mystery Playdate," a preschool show hosted by Ryan Kaji, a very popular YouTuber for kids. "My daughter has been watching the show constantly, so it's like meeting a real rockstar. I'm not the rockstar here. Ryan is," Dave told People.
Ophelia — whom Dave adorably calls Fifi in the episode — joined the episode for some hijinks with her dad and rockstar Ryan. "Are you ready to rock?" he asked her, to which she enthusiastically replied, "I'm always ready to rock!" Dave played "If You're Happy and You Know It" with altered lyrics, including the line, "If you're happy and you know it, pie your dad" — and Fifi gleefully obliged. As of this writing, the episode has over 25 million views on YouTube.
Violet Grohl has played high-profile gigs with her dad
Who needs a school talent show when you can show off your musical skills with your dad's super famous band? Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum's eldest daughter, Violet Grohl, first took the stage with the Foo Fighters frontman when she was just 12 years old. "I said something about singing and she goes, 'Dad, you're not even the best singer in the family.' And she's right!" Dave said before he and Violet smashed a cover of Adele's "When We Were Young." They were then joined by Harper Grohl for an acoustic performance of Foo Fighters' "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." Following in her dad's footsteps — who first rose to prominence drumming for Nirvana — Harper also played the drums at the 2017 Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland while the band performed Queen's "We Will Rock You."
Violet sang with her father several more times throughout the years, including "Heart-Shaped Box" at a Nirvana reunion concert and "Show Me How" at Glastonbury 2023 as well as covering "Hallelujah" at a tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. They even joined forces in the studio to cover X's "Nausea" in 2021. "It's the first time she and I have recorded together, just the two of us. I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer," Dave told Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Violet Grohl was gifted studio space by her dad
Violet Grohl sure seems to be following in Dave Grohl's footsteps. After recording and performing with dad, she's ready to fully embark on her own music career. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in December 2024 that Dave went all out for Violet's birthday and surprised her with her own studio space where she could record her own album. "She's a true torch singer. Her vocals are tremendous. She's very talented," a source told the outlet.
While Violet hasn't publicly commented on whether or not she's currently recording, she did upload a montage video on Instagram in December 2024 that features a clip of her in a studio and another of instruments and recording equipment. It's unclear whether this is the studio Dave gifted her or if they're old clips, but, either way, Violet's growing into a musician of her own making. The Hollywood Reporter story noted she may already have enough tracks recorded for a full album, so it's looking like Violet will drop solo music of her own sooner rather than later.