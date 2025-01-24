Hair Looks From Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Muniz That Scream Independence
Jennifer Lopez may be the queen of infamous relationships, but it seems she's built a strong foundation of being an amazing mother to her blended family. Specifically, Lopez shares a fondness for Emme Muñiz, one of the children she shares custody of with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The mother-and-child duo have done many duets together, delighting fans with their performances. Per Page Six, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer revels in celebrating their shared talent, to the point that J. Lo will often bring Muñiz on stage to high praises. "I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't, so this is a very special occasion because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey," Lopez mentioned as she introduced Muñiz at the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond gala.
The first notable performance of Lopez and Muñiz was at the 2020 Super Bowl. Emme Muñiz stole the hearts of many as they belted out "Let's Get Loud" together with their mother. Ever since this remarkable debut, Muñiz has shown that they're ready to be a style icon in their own right, going on a hair journey of self-expression and independence.
Emme Muniz is a twin who loves twinning
Emme Muñiz is a real-life twin to brother Max Muñiz — and the two live an insanely lavish life — but Muñiz began their hair journey looking just like their mother. Giving flashes of "Selena," Emme Muñiz truly channeled their mom at the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020. Dressed in all white and wearing a perfectly formed ballerina bun, the similarities between mother and child were distinct.
However, after this remarkable moment, it seems Emme may have started taking a few pages from Max's hairstyle playbook. Of course, going for a more carefree yet natural look takes time and often comes with many iterations.
Emme Muniz goes blue
After their worldwide debut with a cute little bun, Emme Muñiz let it all hang loose. The following year, they opted for a more natural, curly mop. Not only were the curls a new expression for them, but it was around this same time that Muñiz began to experiment with hair dye, debuting a fresh blue hue. This rambunctious new look helped Muñiz spread their wings and appear more confident.
As surface-level as switching up hair color might seem, it can often indicate an aspect of nurturing a sense of oneself. It's essentially as simple as the idea that change on the outside reflects change on the inside. Motivational psychologist Tara Wells has this to say on the matter, "Having control over this aspect of our appearance and liking how our hair looks is integral to our overall self-confidence and self-esteem ... A major change in appearance like hair color can signify starting a new chapter in life" (via Nylon). So it's heart-warming to see that Muñiz has a supportive mom who allows the teen to experiment and try different colors and styles.
Emme Muniz keeps it tightly wound
Following the blue phase, Emme Muñiz chopped most of their locks off in 2022. This allowed the opportunity to begin the re-growth process, which, with curly hair can often take longer than expected. As much as it seems they tried to create more length in their looks, Muñiz eventually opted to keep it cut shorter. Allowing easy access for tucking hair into a cap, or just letting it stay unkempt and free.
This hairstyle allowed Muñiz to explore more of a streetwear vibe with their clothing. Taking on the mantle of baggier pants and jeans, buttons down with tanks underneath, and impressively cool baseball caps. Luckily, they probably have access to many sports hats thanks to their mom's ex Alex Rodriguez.
Casual cool seems here to stay for Emme Muniz
As Emme Muñiz continues to step into their independence, it seems their hair will decidedly be along for the ride, and it looks like they've got a lot to work with thanks to their thick hair and enviable curls. Per Shape, Dr. Ebony Butler says, "The ability to go from an idea to something tangible brings people a great deal of joy and confidence. Styling your hair can do that." And so far, it's been great to see the joy and confidence Muñiz has been tapping into as they explore their hair as a medium for expression. Having a supportive mother like Jennifer Lopez and step-parents who allow them to continue to express their unique sense of fashion and talent is truly inspiring to see.