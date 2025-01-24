Hair Looks From Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Muniz That Scream Independence

Jennifer Lopez may be the queen of infamous relationships, but it seems she's built a strong foundation of being an amazing mother to her blended family. Specifically, Lopez shares a fondness for Emme Muñiz, one of the children she shares custody of with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The mother-and-child duo have done many duets together, delighting fans with their performances. Per Page Six, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer revels in celebrating their shared talent, to the point that J. Lo will often bring Muñiz on stage to high praises. "I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't, so this is a very special occasion because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey," Lopez mentioned as she introduced Muñiz at the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond gala.

The first notable performance of Lopez and Muñiz was at the 2020 Super Bowl. Emme Muñiz stole the hearts of many as they belted out "Let's Get Loud" together with their mother. Ever since this remarkable debut, Muñiz has shown that they're ready to be a style icon in their own right, going on a hair journey of self-expression and independence.

