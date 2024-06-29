Jennifer Lopez's Twins, Max And Emme, Are Growing Up Fast

Whenever a celebrity becomes pregnant, it's a big deal in pop culture. The world could barely handle the anticipation when it was revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were expecting their first child together. Everyone was chomping at the bit to see a picture of North West after Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed her into the world. More recently, fans were absolutely thrilled to learn that Justin and Hailey Bieber were preparing for their first baby. Famous pregnancies are a unique and exciting aspect of celebrity.

Advertisement

Once those famous people give birth, however, their children's relationship to the spotlight differs from celebrity to celebrity. Celebs like Kardashian share seemingly all milestones and more of their children's lives on social media, while others, like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, keep their kids totally private. Some, like Jennifer Lopez, land somewhere in the middle, sharing details about their kids without plastering them all over the internet, making it all the more surprising to see how much they've grown every time there's an update. But celebrity kids do, indeed, age, and Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme Muñiz, are growing up fast.