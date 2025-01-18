Trump Hints His Ego Is Still Wounded Over Biden's 'Garbage' Insults With Inauguration Day Plans

President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration is shaping up to be just as headline-grabbing as his historic 2024 presidential campaign. From celebrity appearances ranging from Carrie Underwood to The Village People to an unexpected addition to his parade lineup, the president-elect's team is ensuring that his return to the White House will be nothing short of memorable. One standout feature? A garbage truck.

The vehicle — now a political statement — will be part of Trump's inauguration parade. The truck became a thing after President Joe Biden's now-infamous use of the word "garbage" during a campaign controversy. At a Trump rally in Oct 2024, in Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe stirred backlash by calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Biden later appeared to refer to Trump's supporters as "garbage" in his response, though the White House clarified that he was specifically criticizing Hinchcliffe. "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said. President Biden later took to social media to clarify his comments. "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation," he tweeted.

Alas, the damage had already been done and despite the clarification, the moment quickly went viral. One user responded to Biden's post by tweeting: "YOU LIE! You called half of America garbage. Shameful!" which received over 3,000 likes.