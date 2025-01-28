Strange Things About Elon Musk That Everyone Ignores

As soon as Elon Musk bought Twitter, he renamed it to "X", and it seems like his fascination with the letter has been going on for decades. His aerospace company is called SpaceX, and one of his Tesla models is also called "X". Even more, he co-founded X.com in 1999, a website of online banking services that eventually merged with PayPal, and he tried to rename the company "X" when he was CEO. In fact, he had been so insistent with the PayPal rebranding that this was reportedly among the reasons why the board ousted him from his CEO position. The attack apparently inspired him to pursue a similar tactic years later at Tesla: He fired Tesla's co-founder and CEO, Martin Eberhard, and to become captain of the ship. Unlike Eberhard and co-founder Marc Tarpenning, Musk was not a founder of Tesla, though. The two engineers had been developing the electric vehicle for years before reaching out to Musk for funding, unaware that he would soon do a full take-over. The South African billionaire reacquired the domain in 2017, saying on (wait for it) X that it has "sentimental value."

The letter X is not just seen in his companies now — it has even entered his family life. He named his son with singer Grimes X Æ A-Xii, but he just calls him "X." Grimes explained on Musk's social media platform that the reason behind his name has to do with X being an unknown variable, especially in algebra: One has to solve an equation to find the value of "X."