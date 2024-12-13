Tragic Details About Elon Musk And Grimes' Custody Battle

Elon Musk's relationship with Grimes lasted for four years, from 2018 to 2022. The pair made their public debut on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala after rumors had swirled online about their involvement. At first, the misfit electronic musician, who has long been famous for her sci-fi influences and anti-pop star aesthetics, seemed like a dream match for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO. Like Grimes, Musk's lifestyle is famously unconventional. Though the pair were off and on, they seemed particularly well-suited after the birth of their first son, for whom they selected the unusual, sci-fi-coded name X Æ A-Xii.

But Grimes reports her former partner became someone completely foreign to her during their lengthy legal dispute. She posted to X, formerly Twitter, in November 2024 with an update about her music projects, with a thread that included some details about her battle with Musk. In the full X post, she wrote that she's spent a year, "fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me." Perhaps Grimes was privy to a new side of Musk once lawyers became involved. However, the tech billionaire has undergone a drastic public change in recent years, including a pivot toward a close relationship with Donald Trump's presidential campaign. So while Grimes' post hints at a change, it's unclear whether she was speaking about his private or public life.

