The Strange Reason Elon Musk Fathered Twins With One Of His Company Executives

Over the course of two decades, Elon Musk fathered a whopping 12 children, at least, with three different women. Out of the dozen, nine came from the tech billionaire's marriage to ex-wife Justine Wilson as well as Musk's famously tumultuous relationship with musician Grimes. The remaining three hail from his somewhat odd relationship with his company, Neuralink Corp's, director Shivon Zilis. According to Insider, the pair welcomed twins in November 2021, only about a month before Musk's twins with Grimes were born through surrogacy. Then, in 2024, the controversial commentator casually informed Page Six that he had welcomed a third child with Zilis that very same year. Shortly after the Insider report went live, the Tesla founder took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to supposedly explain his reasoning for fathering children outside of his current relationship.

Advertisement

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk wrote. Although it seemed like he was making a bizarre joke to avoid judgment, Musk was being honest about his motivations because the businessman has been vocal about his fears surrounding declining population rates for years. "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming," he tweeted in 2022. Similarly, in a 2024 tweet, Musk cautioned that the declining population rates in Asia and Europe indicated that countries could "empty of people and fall into ruin, like the remains we see of the many long dead civilizations."

Advertisement