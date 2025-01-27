What Brenda Harvey Has Been Up To Since Her Split From Lionel Richie

Since the 1980s, Lionel Richie has blessed households with his smooth voice, which eventually earned him five number-one hits according to Billboard. He has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Diana Ross and accumulated a net worth of $200 million in 2013. Richie even scored an unforgettable gig in a Super Bowl commercial for Pringles. Standing behind this great man through the success of his early career was Brenda Harvey. The two were college sweethearts and got married in 1975.

Advertisement

The couple also adopted Nicole Richie when she was nine years old, though, she had been living with the couple since she was three. Everything was fine and dandy within the Richie household — until it wasn't.

As years went by in the couple's marriage, they became estranged but remained legally married. In 1986, Lionel began to date Diane Alexander — with whom he shares Sofia Richie and Miles Richie — after meeting her two years prior. Brenda didn't get a whiff of the affair until 1988, and one day in June of that year, she found the two in Diane's Beverly Hills apartment. Brenda was arrested for vandalism and trespassing, among other charges, but was released on a $5,000 bail. It's been 35 years since this incident, and Brenda and Lionel have seemingly moved past the tumultuous time in their relationship.

Advertisement