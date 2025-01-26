What We Know About Joe Rogan's Wife Jessica Ditzel
Joe Rogan's wife Jessica Ditzel lives a life that's far and away out of the public eye, despite her superstar husband. Whereas Rogan is the golden boy of Spotify and the voice of the world's most popular podcast, Ditzel pursued more traditional paths to success. It's been reported that she graduated from California State University with an arts and technical theater bachelor's degree, and also earned a degree in molecular biology from the University of Arizona. Additionally, her career has been just as diverse as her college studies.
Ditzel worked as a model after signing a deal with M Model Management and was an account executive for Robert Half Technology. But one of her most important jobs might have been as a cocktail waitress, since that's the field of work that led her to one of the world's richest podcasters in Rogan. The two reportedly crossed paths in a Los Angeles bar in 2001. Afterward, they dated for eight years before officially tying the knot in 2009. Rogan, who was adamantly against marriage in the past, admitted that he wedded Ditzel after the two had a baby together. "I had to," he said in an interview with PB Pulse. "Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. [It's] like, 'God, all right, I'll sign a silly legal contract.' What she did was way more of a commitment."
How many kids do Joe Rogan and Jessica Ditzel have now?
Joe Rogan and Jessica Ditzel currently have three kids. Their oldest child is Kayja Rose, who Ditzel had from a previous marriage. Rogan adopted Rose after his marriage to Ditzel, and they were able to bond quickly. "She's an awesome kid. She's not just a daughter, she's like, my friend. And we worked really hard to make sure that we talk to each other as openly as possible," Rogan confided in an interview on "The Rosie Show."
Rogan and Ditzel's biological daughters are Lola and Rosy, who were born in 2008 and 2010 respectively. Rogan asserted that living in a house with all women can be challenging. But he prided himself on maintaining communication with his daughters and wife, which has only helped their family grow closer. He also confided that accepting defeat when arguing with his loved ones makes life easier for everyone. "I just give up most of the time, I lose every argument," Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience. The former "Fear Factor" host further revealed that he lets his family have complete control over their home's appearance. "In terms of how I decorate the house, I don't have no say," Rogan shared. The brief glimpses Rogan has shared into his private life suggest a very happy household, so it's no wonder why he and Ditzel have been married for 15 years and are still going strong.