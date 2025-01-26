What We Know About Joe Rogan's Wife Jessica Ditzel

Joe Rogan's wife Jessica Ditzel lives a life that's far and away out of the public eye, despite her superstar husband. Whereas Rogan is the golden boy of Spotify and the voice of the world's most popular podcast, Ditzel pursued more traditional paths to success. It's been reported that she graduated from California State University with an arts and technical theater bachelor's degree, and also earned a degree in molecular biology from the University of Arizona. Additionally, her career has been just as diverse as her college studies.

Ditzel worked as a model after signing a deal with M Model Management and was an account executive for Robert Half Technology. But one of her most important jobs might have been as a cocktail waitress, since that's the field of work that led her to one of the world's richest podcasters in Rogan. The two reportedly crossed paths in a Los Angeles bar in 2001. Afterward, they dated for eight years before officially tying the knot in 2009. Rogan, who was adamantly against marriage in the past, admitted that he wedded Ditzel after the two had a baby together. "I had to," he said in an interview with PB Pulse. "Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. [It's] like, 'God, all right, I'll sign a silly legal contract.' What she did was way more of a commitment."

