All Of The Cheating Drama That's Surrounded Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani hasn't been in a marital relationship that wasn't tainted by scandal in some way. His first marriage with Regina Peruggi had some bizarre controversy attached to it when it was discovered Peruggi was the former New York mayor's second cousin. Giuliani reportedly separated from Peruggi in 1974 after he discovered their genetic link. But somehow, that scandal paled in comparison to the hot water he'd find himself in with his second wife Donna Hanover. Hanover was a news anchor when she met Giuliani, and they'd later end up marrying in 1984.

But Giuliani's commitment to Hanover was called into question when he was accused of having an affair with Cristyne Lategano, his former press secretary and mayoral aide, in 1995. Both Lategano and Giuliani would deny the rumors. "Allegations by unnamed sources are not true, and there is no need to comment on malicious works of fiction," Lategano once told a reporter according to the New York Post. "When a woman works closely with her male boss, it's called intimate. When a man does the same, it's called loyal."

Although Giuliani's purported affair with Lategano was up for speculation, his affair with Judith Nathan wasn't. Giuliani met the registered nurse at a bar through a mutual acquaintance. By 1999, it was reported that they were having an affair. On May, 11, 2000, Giuliani hosted a press conference announcing his plans to break up with Hanover without informing his ex-wife beforehand. The pair finalized their divorce on July, 2002.

