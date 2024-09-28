All The Rumors About Rudy Giuliani's Girlfriend, Explained

In a sexual harassment lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, secret recordings of a conversation between Giuliani and his former employee, Noelle Dunphy, documented the former mayor discussing his relationship with Maria Ryan. The transcript of the recordings was a part of evidence that accused Giuliani of attempting to pursue an inappropriate relationship with Dunphy, whom he hired as his Director of Business Development in 2019.

In the recordings, Giuliani can reportedly be heard referring to Ryan, saying (via The Independent): "She has this tremendous connection to her family, and she loves me. But she can't leave her family, including her husband." He added that he and her husband, Robert Ryan, are cordial, considering his relationship with the man's wife, saying: "We've had this, like, affair for two years and I'm friendly with her husband." He even suggested having a better relationship with Ryan's husband than she does. The disgraced ex-attorney claimed to Dunphy that Ryan once brought up marriage to him, allegedly asking: "If we get married, could Bob live — could Bob live with us? You seem — the two of you seem to get along so well."

Ryan continues to deny the allegations of a romantic relationship with Giuliani. "I am not his girlfriend. I consider him one of my best friends," she said in response to the transcript, per Newsweek. Head of Giuliani's security Michael Ragusa also told the outlet that the two are nothing more than business partners. "Any reports of her being his girlfriend are false rumors made up by the mayor's enemies to damage his reputation and anyone associated with him," Ragusa said.