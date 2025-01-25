Kamala Harris Looks So Different In Throwback Pics From Her College Years

Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss to former president Donald Trump reverberated through the country in the last two months of 2024. Though she conceded the election and later confessed as to how she really felt about losing, her voters continued to support her. They were already looking forward to perhaps another run in 2028. But before moving ahead, it's always interesting to look back.

That's especially true for Harris' college years, which shows a much different woman than the one who served under President Joe Biden. Harris' snap was taken during her college years at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics.

In a quote from her bio on The Dig, Howard University's news hub, Harris talked about the variety of options she had at the school, and how any one item of interest didn't have to interfere with another. "You could be homecoming queen and valedictorian. There are no false choices at Howard."