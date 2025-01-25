Kamala Harris Looks So Different In Throwback Pics From Her College Years
Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss to former president Donald Trump reverberated through the country in the last two months of 2024. Though she conceded the election and later confessed as to how she really felt about losing, her voters continued to support her. They were already looking forward to perhaps another run in 2028. But before moving ahead, it's always interesting to look back.
That's especially true for Harris' college years, which shows a much different woman than the one who served under President Joe Biden. Harris' snap was taken during her college years at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics.
In a quote from her bio on The Dig, Howard University's news hub, Harris talked about the variety of options she had at the school, and how any one item of interest didn't have to interfere with another. "You could be homecoming queen and valedictorian. There are no false choices at Howard."
Kamala Harris' college experience sparked a love of politics
In a 2020 post to Howard University students, Vice President Kamala Harris included her graduate pic while at the school, reminding everyone of her stunning transformation over the years. In the post, she added words of encouragement to students at Howard, a historically black college, which she has credited for sparking her passion for politics. In a 2020 interview with KHOU-11, friend and fellow Howard alum Melanie Miles talked about Harris' political activity while at the school.
That activity included, among other things, running for class president. "We did lots of things together," Miles said, "including march on the South African embassy, almost got arrested together." Harris referenced that march in a 2021 Instagram post, along with another young pic of her, noting the opportunities she had for success at Howard. "For me — that meant going down to the National Mall to protest apartheid in South Africa, becoming president of an economics club, and joining the debate team."
Harris also spoke directly to current Howard students in that post, reminding them that though they may be the only ones with certain life experiences in any given situation, they would always have their college family supporting them along the way.