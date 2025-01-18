Devastating Celeb Reactions To The CA Wildfires That Will Break Your Heart

The California fires that have devastated multiple communities began on January 7, 2025, in Pacific Palisades. Due to all the wrong conditions — dry weather, heavy winds — the flames began a destructive path that would eventually take the lives of more than 25 people, render acres of land barren, and turn thousands of homes into ash.

While there was time for people to evacuate, there was little time to defend the schools, businesses, and residences that stood in the path of the fire. As the flames moved on to other areas (some still burning two weeks later), people were able to see what was left behind — for some, it was nothing.

With Los Angeles and the surrounding areas being at the heart of the entertainment industry, many of the homes destroyed belonged to people who you've seen on your television screen and at the movie theaters. The list is long, with stars like Joshua Jackson, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Eugene Levy and his daughter Sarah Levy, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, all losing their homes — and many others, as well ...

