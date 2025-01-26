Details About CNN News Contributor Lisa Ling's Wedding To Paul Song
American news journalist and TV personality Lisa Ling has worked in a variety of roles throughout her career, which began at the age of 16. Her big break came in 1999, when she joined "The View" alongside Joy Behar, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira. From there, she served as a reporter for "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and later as the host of "This is Life with Lisa Ling" on CNN.
But it was her wedding to oncologist Paul Song that grabbed everyone's attention in 2007. The couple were married in Los Angeles on May 26 that year, flanked by family and friends. Among those in attendance were Ling's fellow journalist Connie Chung, and actors Diane Farr and Kelly Hu, according to People.
In comments to OK! Magazine in January of 2007, Ling said that while she didn't have fantasies growing up about getting married, she was excited to tie the knot with him. In a contradiction to most traditional engagements, Ling made it clear she didn't want a diamond ring. "I don't want to sound like a total idealist nerd," she said, "but I can't stand how girls are constantly sizing each other up by the size of their ring and guys are trying to prove something by the size of the ring they give their fiancé."
Lisa Ling and Paul Song's ceremony was non-traditional
According to Empire Entertainment, veteran journalist and CBS News contributor Lisa Ling's 2007 wedding to oncologist Paul Song took place at Union Station in Los Angeles. The ceremony showcased a red and black Asian theme, complimented by Ling's Vivienne Tam dress, decorative lanterns, and food options that included Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The music selection for the evening was a mix of funk, soul, and hip hop, with the newly married couple performing a karaoke duet to kick off the fun. The song was "I've Got You Babe" by 1960s pop icons Sonny and Cher.
In the years following their wedding, Ling and Song built a family together, welcoming two daughters. Jett was born in 2013, and Ray was born in 2016. In a 2018 interview with Mother, Ling talked about her initial lack of desire to have kids, and how that changed. "I never really had that biological desire to have a child, period, until my husband and I had been married a number of years," she said. "And honestly, I am so glad that I have these two children, because they are the light of my life."