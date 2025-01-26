Details About CNN News Contributor Lisa Ling's Wedding To Paul Song

American news journalist and TV personality Lisa Ling has worked in a variety of roles throughout her career, which began at the age of 16. Her big break came in 1999, when she joined "The View" alongside Joy Behar, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira. From there, she served as a reporter for "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and later as the host of "This is Life with Lisa Ling" on CNN.

But it was her wedding to oncologist Paul Song that grabbed everyone's attention in 2007. The couple were married in Los Angeles on May 26 that year, flanked by family and friends. Among those in attendance were Ling's fellow journalist Connie Chung, and actors Diane Farr and Kelly Hu, according to People.

In comments to OK! Magazine in January of 2007, Ling said that while she didn't have fantasies growing up about getting married, she was excited to tie the knot with him. In a contradiction to most traditional engagements, Ling made it clear she didn't want a diamond ring. "I don't want to sound like a total idealist nerd," she said, "but I can't stand how girls are constantly sizing each other up by the size of their ring and guys are trying to prove something by the size of the ring they give their fiancé."

