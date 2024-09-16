Whatever Happened To Lisa Ling?

After leaving "The View" in 2002, Lisa Ling had many exciting career experiences, but she never forgot her time on the show. In 2021, she returned to the series as a guest host to celebrate the 25th season of the ABC program. While speaking with the current hosts, Ling recalled that during her time as a host, she was a young reporter who was often shot down when she wanted to discuss politics and other serious issues on the more lighthearted show. Returning as a more experienced journalist with almost 20 more years of experience, she shared how excited she was to see how the daytime program had adapted to include those topics. "Now 'The View' has just become this part of the cultural and political zeitgeist for doing exactly that."

Ling continued to talk about how much "The View" had changed from when she was on it while speaking with Access Hollywood, admitting that she prefers it now to when she was on it every day. "It's definitely taken on a much more serious tone," she said. "That show has become an undeniable force in pop culture [and] in politics. I mean, you can't run for office without making a stop at 'The View.'"

After her brief return to "The View," Ling confirmed some of our suspicions about the difficulty of working with Joy Behar; however, she did clarify that she gets along well with all the women on the show.