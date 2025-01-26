What Garth Brooks' Ex-Wife Is Doing Today

While they were married, Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl welcomed three girls; Taylor was born in 1992, August in 1994, and Allie in 1996. Even after their 2001 divorce and the singer publicly proposing to Trisha Yearwood in 2005, the exes were able to maintain an amicable relationship while co-parenting.

In the "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" docuseries, the country star recalled what it was like raising his daughters fresh off of his divorce and newly into dating Yearwood. "I'd never wished divorce on anybody, but three children and three parents worked really well ... Never ever did one of those kids take the field where at least one parent wasn't in the stands," he said, adding, "I love music to death, really do. But there's nothing like loving your babies." In a November 2019 interview with The Tennessean, Brooks revealed the well-oiled machine that kept their routine constant. "​​They saw both their parents in the morning and both parents in the evening and for 14 years. That's how we ran it because we knew it was right for those kids. If you did what was right for the kids, you were going to do what was right for you. It was simple."

Now that the kids are grown and out of the house, things certainly have changed. However, it seems Brooks and Mahl are remaining harmonious. After Brooks heard what his ex-wife had said about him being on the road so much, he apologized and gave her the credit she deserved. "It's rare you get to hear the other side. I just saw her and I think I hugged her harder than I ever have now that I know things that either I didn't hear or that she didn't say until now," he said while promoting the docuseries (per Us Weekly).