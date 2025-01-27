Prince William Reportedly Reminds King Charles Of Diana (& That's Not A Good Thing)

William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III have a complex relationship that involves both family matters and a difference in ideology. William's vision for the royal family is more grounded in social issues that resonate with the public, while Charles has been criticized for being out of touch. It's William's real-world approach and connection to the people that reportedly reminds Charles of his late wife, and that may not be a good thing.

According to a November 2024 story in Us Weekly, William's similarities to his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, have caused Charles to become jealous of his son. The king reportedly had the same envy over Diana's personable connection, which has always seemed to elude him. The fact that Diana's name is often mentioned by the press when describing William, and by William himself, has apparently not helped matters.

While Charles is proud of his son, he perhaps views William as a rival when it comes to the duties and responsibilities of the royal family. It's apparently the same reaction he had with Diana, according to The Mirror, as Charles' jealousy over her popularity began when the two married in 1981. Though she was something of an unknown before, Diana instantly became world-famous when she and Charles wed, leading to people wanting to meet her, rather than him, at public events. It was at that point when Charles likely realized his new wife's popularity was far outweighing his own.

