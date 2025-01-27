Prince William Reportedly Reminds King Charles Of Diana (& That's Not A Good Thing)
William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III have a complex relationship that involves both family matters and a difference in ideology. William's vision for the royal family is more grounded in social issues that resonate with the public, while Charles has been criticized for being out of touch. It's William's real-world approach and connection to the people that reportedly reminds Charles of his late wife, and that may not be a good thing.
According to a November 2024 story in Us Weekly, William's similarities to his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, have caused Charles to become jealous of his son. The king reportedly had the same envy over Diana's personable connection, which has always seemed to elude him. The fact that Diana's name is often mentioned by the press when describing William, and by William himself, has apparently not helped matters.
While Charles is proud of his son, he perhaps views William as a rival when it comes to the duties and responsibilities of the royal family. It's apparently the same reaction he had with Diana, according to The Mirror, as Charles' jealousy over her popularity began when the two married in 1981. Though she was something of an unknown before, Diana instantly became world-famous when she and Charles wed, leading to people wanting to meet her, rather than him, at public events. It was at that point when Charles likely realized his new wife's popularity was far outweighing his own.
Prince William's similarities to Princess Diana have affected King Charles III
William, Prince of Wales, has often been inspired by his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, as seen in the 2024 documentary "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness." He gave Diana credit for his passion to solve homelessness in the U.K., pointing out her efforts to expose him and his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to the real world.
"She made sure that when [we] grew up that the life outside palace walls thing was real, you know, not just a statement," William said (via People). His desire to help those around him shows not only the connection to his mother but also proves just how similar they are. But that's perhaps not been a good thing for the relationship with his father, King Charles III, whose envy of Diana's connection to the public has apparently passed to William.
Despite rumors that Charles is feuding with William over the throne, a change of power will likely not be happening anytime soon. Even though Charles has struggled with health issues, he wants to keep the crown, according to a March 2024 Reuters article. "He wants to rule till his death," People's royal editor Stephanie Petit said. "He's waited for this role. I'm sure he's had big, big ideas in mind, things he wants to do as king,"