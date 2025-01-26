How Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Is Totally Different Than He Was At Her Age

Jelly Roll's tragic life story resembles perseverance and recovery for many, but he still has his fears for his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. The country singer has been open about his troubled past, from his throws with addiction to the time Jelly Roll had to spend in prison when his daughter was born. Needless to say, the family has come a long way as Bailee joined him on tour in 2023.

Advertisement

When Jelly Roll was Bailee's age, his life was headed down a much different path. He was arrested for aggravated assault and subsequently tried as an adult, and served over a year in prison. When recounting the story to Billboard in 2023, he detailed the memory: "This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did."

Now that his daughter has reached the age that Jelly Roll was when he was sinking into a life of crime, he's found himself in a tricky spot with parenting. In a cover story for People in 2024, Jelly shared his approach to parenting now that he has teenagers. "I don't judge you based on what you do. I judge you based on what I know you're capable of. You're so much smarter than I was at 16. You're so much better, so much more emotionally intelligent. You can read a room so much better." Jelly Roll's being so honest about his past has allowed him to become a trailblazer, and his daughter recognizes that, and wants to make the same name for herself.

Advertisement