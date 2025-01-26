Reese Witherspoon Looks So Different In Throwback Pics With Glasses On

Reese Witherspoon wrote "Busy Betty," a children's book based on her life as a multi-faceted youngster, showcasing the budding entrepreneurial spirit she had as a kid. Betty's perfectly pink round glasses, just like the ones in Witherspoon's throwback photo, give us a pretty good idea who inspired the character.

In a 2022 interview with Today, Witherspoon detailed the inspiration behind the story as coming from the many "businesses" she started during her childhood, from magic shows to lemonade stands to hair accessories. She went on to deliberate how even though some of her endeavors landed her in hot water, her imagination and creativity back then led to her success as a businesswoman today. Aside from acting and writing, she has her own wine collection and manages her own production companies, with the success she has found leading her to live an extremely lavish life. Additionally, Reese Witherspoon also runs a popular book club.

The actor revealed in Maria Shiver's Sunday Paper that she named the character after her mother, who always encouraged her side quests. "My mother encouraged my magical thinking, my passion, and my dreams. And she never belittled me or she never said that my dream's not possible ..." Witherspoon wanted to encourage the same sentiment for other little girls. She shared the message of encouragement that led her to the idea for the book with Parade: "Women are very dynamic. And so it's been a passion of mine to read more books, highlight female authors and also hire more female filmmakers to turn these books into movies and television shows."

