Trump 'Saving' TikTok Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Tick-tock. Tick-tock. Time is ticking on the lifespan of the popular social media site TikTok, and no one quite knows what the final outcome will be. Earlier this year, a mandate was given to China-owned TikTok to sell to a non-Chinese owner or risk being banned in the United States. TikTok did not sell, and its shutdown was scheduled for January 19. However, TikTok shut down one day early, on January 18, leaving its users without an outlet to post recipes, hacks, opinions, and OOTDs. But wait! There's more!

Advertisement

On January 17, the day before TikTok shut down on its own, President Joe Biden, days away from ending his term in the White House, declared he would not enforce the law banning the platform and would leave its fate up to the next administration — one led by Donald J. Trump, taking office on January 20.

When TikTok went dark, they posted a message explaining the law and heralding Trump in his efforts to work with the company to bring them back to life. And Trump has, indeed, been very vocal about his efforts to help the TikTokers of America fill their phones with videos — including his own, thanks to a TikTok account of his very own. He asked the Supreme Court to delay the ban until he took office (they said no). He called the president of China to talk about it. He invited TikTok's CEO to his inauguration. He made sure the public knew about all his efforts. But not everyone was impressed, with claims of all the hullabaloo being one giant PR stunt.

Advertisement