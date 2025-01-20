Trump's Bravado Can't Mask His Biggest Insecurity At Pre-Inauguration Rally
Donald Trump has a long list of insecurities. He's overly concerned about his hair, his weight, his general appearance, and the crowd size at his rallies. Naturally, the former "Apprentice" host's failed bid for the 2020 presidency also made it onto this list, and despite having ultimately won the 2024 election, Trump still can't seem to get over the fact that he had to relinquish the White House to Joe Biden four years ago. Now, the divisive politician is back, as insecure as ever, and as always, he is notoriously bad at hiding it.
Trump has accidentally confirmed his biggest insecurities on multiple occasions, and during his pre-inauguration rally on January 19, 2025, the president-elect couldn't help but rehash the 2020 election results. "If only the election weren't rigged, all the things that would have happened, that would have been so good, but it was [rigged]. We're not gonna let that happen again," he drawled (via YouTube). Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out how ridiculous it was that, even after winning the 2024 election, Trump was still clearly hung up on his previous loss, with one writing simply, "Trump is still whining about 2020." Another user chimed in, "He can't let his base forget about his lies."
It's worth noting that pre-inauguration rallies aren't exactly tradition, but the controversial politician is known for ensuring that people take note of his achievements. Apparently, having an entire day dedicated to his inauguration on January 20 isn't enough, hence the victory rally on the eve of his swearing-in ceremony. During his speech, Trump admitted that he'll miss hosting rallies and wanted one last hurrah for him and his followers. "We're all going to be sworn in together. That's the way I look at it," he told the crowd.
Trump's insecurity about his 2020 loss isn't exactly a secret
According to Donald Trump, the only fair election is the one he wins. During his 2024 campaign for the U.S. presidency, the outspoken candidate repeatedly claimed that, if Vice President Kamala Harris won, it would only be because the Democrats rigged the election in her favor. "We have to vote and we have to make sure that we stop them from cheating, because they cheat like dogs," Trump warned the gathered crowd during a speech at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta (via YouTube). He doubled down on these claims in another speech in North Carolina while addressing the Fraternal Order of Police, professing, "Watch for the voter fraud. Because we win. Without voter fraud, we win so easily," (via YouTube).
It's worth noting that, despite Trump ceaselessly calling for a total do-over of the 2020 election, subsequent investigations found absolutely no evidence of voter fraud. Several battleground states even recounted their votes amid his tirade, but instead of finding proof of a rigged election, the recounts simply reconfirmed Joe Biden as the clear winner. Despite his 2024 victory, it seems Trump's ego still bears the bruises of his 2020 loss (which also overshadowed his hush money win) and his pre-inauguration rally surely won't be the last time he brings it up either.