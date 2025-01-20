Trump's Bravado Can't Mask His Biggest Insecurity At Pre-Inauguration Rally

Donald Trump has a long list of insecurities. He's overly concerned about his hair, his weight, his general appearance, and the crowd size at his rallies. Naturally, the former "Apprentice" host's failed bid for the 2020 presidency also made it onto this list, and despite having ultimately won the 2024 election, Trump still can't seem to get over the fact that he had to relinquish the White House to Joe Biden four years ago. Now, the divisive politician is back, as insecure as ever, and as always, he is notoriously bad at hiding it.

Advertisement

Trump has accidentally confirmed his biggest insecurities on multiple occasions, and during his pre-inauguration rally on January 19, 2025, the president-elect couldn't help but rehash the 2020 election results. "If only the election weren't rigged, all the things that would have happened, that would have been so good, but it was [rigged]. We're not gonna let that happen again," he drawled (via YouTube). Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out how ridiculous it was that, even after winning the 2024 election, Trump was still clearly hung up on his previous loss, with one writing simply, "Trump is still whining about 2020." Another user chimed in, "He can't let his base forget about his lies."

Advertisement

It's worth noting that pre-inauguration rallies aren't exactly tradition, but the controversial politician is known for ensuring that people take note of his achievements. Apparently, having an entire day dedicated to his inauguration on January 20 isn't enough, hence the victory rally on the eve of his swearing-in ceremony. During his speech, Trump admitted that he'll miss hosting rallies and wanted one last hurrah for him and his followers. "We're all going to be sworn in together. That's the way I look at it," he told the crowd.