Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Put On Show As Amicable Exes (& It Won't Be The Last Time)

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are apparently doing everything they can to convince us they're on good terms after their split. We learned of the end of their 6-year relationship and years-long engagement through Page Six insiders in December 2024. At the time, sources also revealed that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship had become shaky in the previous year, and it wasn't rare to spot them having a public spat in the halls of Mar-a-Lago. Given all this, it's unsurprising that the president elect's eldest son wasted no time finding new love with model and socialite Bettina Anderson.

Just days after news of their split broke, Don Jr. confirmed in a statement with Page Six, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." He added, "She's been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president." Of course, actions speak louder than words, so the former couple is putting on public displays of their friendship too.

They seemed pretty chummy chatting on stage of the 2025 Hispanic Federation Annual Gala. In videos from the event, Don Jr.'s ex awkwardly trailed behind him as he mingled and at one point she even gave him a little shoulder rub. The exes also ran into each other at the 2025 Crypto Ball and a candlelit dinner celebrating Donald Trump. However, they likely didn't make a public show of it because Anderson was by Don Jr's. side.

