Kimberly Guilfoyle's Don Jr. Birthday Posts Are Heartbreaking Hint She Can't Let Go
Much of the political world is still hung up on the reported humiliating reason Don Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his new mistress — and from the looks of it, so is Guilfoyle. While there's nothing wrong with exes remaining amicable and exchanging birthday wishes, the attorney seems to be finding it hard to let go of the past.
For context, Guilfoyle has a history of going all out for her birthday shoutouts for Don Jr., who was born on December 31. In 2022, she called him her "treasure," and in 2023, the "love of her life." For 2024, rather than sticking to a friendly wish in light of their breakup, Guilfoyle posted a story with a collage of their couple pictures. In several of these photos, Don Jr. is holding her waist and pulling her to him. And although she chose a neutral caption, it's kind of sad that she's still sharing photos of their relationship even after Don Jr. announced they were over.
Considering that the couple began their relationship in 2018, it's clear that old habits die hard for Kimberly Guilfoyle, and she hasn't yet fully accepted that it's no longer her place to post loved-up photos of Don Jr. What's even sadder is that while Guilfoyle was busy making a collage, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were making it official at a fancy dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ouch.
Bettina Anderson and Don Jr. seem to be gearing up for a social media launch
One interesting aspect of Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with his rumored mistress Bettina Anderson is that they have been cagey about coming out as a couple. Although Don Jr. was pictured with Anderson on her birthday, he chose not to publicly send her birthday wishes. The socialite, however, posted a particular birthday card she received, and while she didn't reveal the sender, it sounded a lot like the type of messages Don Jr. used to send Kimberly Guilfoyle during their relationship.
The card Anderson received read: "Many have said you're aging out, but I think you're perfect ... Happy birthday!" And there's only one person we know who would think this was romantic — the same person who once sent "Happy birthday to the best broad ever," to his girlfriend: Don Jr.
However, Don Jr. and Anderson's secrecy about their relationship on social media doesn't translate to real life. Since Donald Trump won the election, his son and his new belle have been making plenty of public appearances. Perhaps the couple will make it official once Donald Trump's office takeover is finalized.