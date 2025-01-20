Trump Couldn't Get Elon Musk Off The Stage Fast Enough At Pre-Inauguration Rally

In the days leading up to the 2024 presidential election and beyond, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have undoubtedly developed a bromance. Though Trump, himself, accidentally confirmed Musk was getting super annoying not long after he won the election, Musk also spent millions on Trump's campaign, thus making it clear why the president kept him around, even after the proceedings came to a close.

At Trump's pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington, D.C., on January 19, 2025, Musk joined the incoming president onstage to commemorate his January 20, 2025, inauguration. Musk took the stage and, in his usual fashion, made the situation awkward. He said little to keep listeners engaged in his speech as he stammered his way through his remarks about Trump's victory, his role in the Department of Government Efficiency, and how they both plan on transforming the government. "We're looking forward to making a lot of changes," Musk said. "This victory is the start, really. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries, forever."

Though Trump seemingly gestured for his ally to vacate the area after his speech concluded, Musk apparently failed to catch the hint and lingered on the stage to celebrate with his son, X, and soak in the crowd's energy for a little longer until Trump, again, signaled for him to leave.