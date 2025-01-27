What Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Looks Like Without Makeup

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is stunning without makeup. She posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram in March 2024 and opened up about self-image. In the photo, Tallulah is covered with nothing but a bed sheet, her green eyes peering directly into the camera, blending beautifully with the new auburn locks she debuted. Her natural bone structure is worthy of note as well, with her cheekbones deeply defined and a jawline sharp enough to cut glass.

Advertisement

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!" Additionally, she revealed that she had dissolved all of her fillers. "I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved — after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me — I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years," Tallulah said. The most deeply relatable line in her caption, though, was when she gave credit to the hairstylist who gave her a new 'do at the end of the caption: "also @alchemistamber made me the strawberriest blonde yesterday and I'm feeling cute?" And she most certainly is!

Advertisement

Later that year in December, Tallulah shared another smiling selfie on Instagram and raved about her glowing skin: "Omg my skin looks f***ing amazing!! I need to drop the routine pronto !!"