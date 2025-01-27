What Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Looks Like Without Makeup
Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is stunning without makeup. She posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram in March 2024 and opened up about self-image. In the photo, Tallulah is covered with nothing but a bed sheet, her green eyes peering directly into the camera, blending beautifully with the new auburn locks she debuted. Her natural bone structure is worthy of note as well, with her cheekbones deeply defined and a jawline sharp enough to cut glass.
In the post's caption, she wrote, "Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!" Additionally, she revealed that she had dissolved all of her fillers. "I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved — after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me — I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years," Tallulah said. The most deeply relatable line in her caption, though, was when she gave credit to the hairstylist who gave her a new 'do at the end of the caption: "also @alchemistamber made me the strawberriest blonde yesterday and I'm feeling cute?" And she most certainly is!
Later that year in December, Tallulah shared another smiling selfie on Instagram and raved about her glowing skin: "Omg my skin looks f***ing amazing!! I need to drop the routine pronto !!"
Tallulah Willis has openly discussed her skincare
Tallulah Willis is no stranger to going sans makeup online. In fact, the gorgeous Willis has been showing her flawless skin on Instagram practically since she made her account back in the 2010s. She's also been candid about struggles related to her skin. She posted a carousel of makeup-free pics to Instagram back in September 2021 and wrote how she had a history of picking her skin, which can cause discoloration and acne, but that she had recently celebrated a milestone: "NOT TOUCHIN [sic] MY PRECIOUS DELICATE [face with] GRUBBY NAILS IN 4 — COUNT EM' — 4 MONTHS."
Everyone knows it takes work to achieve a crystal-clear complexion, and Willis found the perfect concoction of skincare products to achieve the ever-effortless "glass skin" look. During an interview in September 2021 with New Beauty, she revealed the products and rituals that have worked with her lifestyle. "I'm a huge fan of the Korean Beauty philosophy of double cleansing, and find it is so much kinder to my skin than using makeup wipes to remove my makeup," Willis said. She continued to reveal how she's been able to embrace authenticity: "My journey has been one that I have been vocal about in hopes that it helps even one person. ... Although we as humans are hard on ourselves, we must accept even the parts we don't like. I have learned to be gentle and kind to myself as I am constantly evolving."