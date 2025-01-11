The Lavish Lifestyle Of Tallulah And Scout Willis
Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis got lucky when it came to parents. The second and third daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Scout and Tallulah have always had access to the finer things in life. As a quick refresher, Bruce, the ultimate action film star of the '80s and '90s thanks to flicks like "Die Hard" and "Armageddon," and Demi, a star in her own right with credits like "Ghost" and "G.I. Jane," were married for over a decade at the end of the 20th century. Their pooled resources enabled their girls to grow up without worrying about material things.
When Bruce and Demi split, Scout and Tallulah, unlike most children of divorce, still didn't have to worry about their parents' finances. After all, Demi got a staggering amount of money from Bruce in the divorce, and both are worth millions in their own right. It seems they've allowed their daughters to live like queens as adults, too. Take a closer look at Tallulah and Scout's incredibly lavish lifestyle.
Tallulah and Scout grew up in gorgeous homes
Gorgeous sisters Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis had a unique upbringing. "Because I spent my early childhood on our ranch in Idaho, I hadn't processed the full extent of my family's fame until I moved to Los Angeles and started third grade," Tallulah said in an essay she wrote for Teen Vogue. While Tallulah might not have known how famous her parents were when she was a child, she might've understood how rich they were. When Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were still married, the two began purchasing property in Hailey, Idaho, and Bruce's goal was reportedly to buy the entire town. Among their Idaho properties was an entire ski resort. The family owned Soldier Mountain for around 20 years before donating the property to a non-profit organization.
When Tallulah and Scout weren't in Idaho, they might've been at their family's penthouse in New York City. In 1990, Bruce and Moore purchased a gorgeous apartment near Central Park. The property spans three floors and featured six bedrooms and five bathrooms at the time of sale — nearly unheard of specs in Manhattan real estate. Unsurprisingly, that kind of property comes with a hefty price tag: Moore sold the property in 2017 for $45 million. The actor had originally put it on the market for $75 million, so she didn't get quite as much as she was seeking, but the closing price is nothing to sneeze at.
They've taken beautiful vacations
Both Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis enjoy traveling. Tallulah posts photos to social media documenting her trips, and she's made it to destinations like Mexico and Palm Springs with her significant others in the past. Scout, meanwhile, travels a lot with her friends, and she sees travel as a learning opportunity. "Travel has always been a way I've learned about myself," Scout told the Chicago Tribune. "The most profound lesson is learning how to care for myself, learning how to talk to myself and be really gentle with myself as I am in that discomfort, because discomfort is just a part of life."
Scout also wants to use her career to see more of the world. "I would love to plan my tour as a means to travel," the musician said. She proceeded to name some destinations on her travel bucket list. "I'd love to go to the South of France. I just got back from a little women's retreat in Sayulita, Mexico... I want to go to Hawaii or Fiji," she said. Scout also named Ireland as a destination she'd like to visit, but she's since crossed it off the list. The actor toured the country in September 2024, playing shows in four different cities and making time to explore, too.
Tallulah and Scout Willis fly on private planes
One true mark of luxury is flying private. With hourly rates just to charter a jet sometimes reaching $3,000 per hour, there are only very rare instances where it's cheaper to fly private than commercial (via Clay Lacy). Most of the time, it's significantly more expensive to charter a jet. Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis have both taken flights on private planes, seemingly courtesy of their parents. In 2022, the girls flew on a private plane with their mother, the stunning Demi Moore, and others to celebrate Moore's 60th birthday. Given those three live in Los Angeles, it's likely that they took off from the California city. It's unclear where they flew to, but Moore shared footage of the weekend that included snow, making it seem that they had to fly for at least an hour to reach their destination. The flight may have cost at least $3,000.
In 2019, Scout and Tallulah were treated to another lavish trip. All five of Bruce Willis' daughters went to the Bahamas for New Year's Eve, the flight reportedly courtesy of their father. Assuming they took off from Los Angeles, the flight could have cost at least $18,000, though it was likely more as they would've needed more than an eight-passenger aircraft to accommodate the number of people who went on the trip.
The sisters both have at-home recording equipment
Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis come from two creative people; their father, Bruce Willis, is a celebrated actor and recorded some studio albums in the late 1980s, while their mother, Demi Moore, is an award-winning actor herself. Unsurprisingly, Tallulah and Scout have some creative sensibilities of their own, and both seem to be particularly drawn to music. Music is so important to the sisters that they each appear to have their own at-home recording equipment. And acquiring at-home recording equipment is no cheap venture. Depending on the amount and quality purchased, at-home recording equipment can cost anywhere from $500 to upwards of $20,000. While Tallulah's set-up appears to be more basic, Scout's appears to be more all-encompassing, which makes sense given she's pursued a career as a professional musician.
Scout has been very open with what she wants listeners to get out of her music. "My intention with it is for people to feel really good in themselves and have fun and feel turned on, or emotional, or whatever that is that they need to be feeling. Just helping create a space and a context for that," she told Women's Wear Daily. Scout has released one studio album — a 2022 self-titled piece — as a solo artist, but before that, she recorded music as part of the duo Gus + Scout. The musician hasn't reached commercial success equivalent to that of her parents, but she doesn't appear to need the money.
Scout and Tallulah Willis have received an expensive education
Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis hopefully received excellent schooling for the money their parents spent. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have shelled out a fortune for their daughters' education. While it hasn't been stated explicitly where Tallulah and Scout attended high school, their older sister, Rumer Willis, reportedly received at least one year of secondary education at Wildwood School in Los Angeles. Given her time there, it's reasonable to assume that Tallulah and Scout may have also attended. If so, the young women's tuition was a massive expense. For the 2024-2025 school year, tuition for a high school student at Wildwood School is just under $51,000. If the two younger Willis sisters went to Wildwood, tuition likely wouldn't have been quite that much as tuition costs generally increase over time. Still, it probably wasn't a particularly affordable option.
Tallulah and Scout likely didn't get much say in where they went to high school, but they did get to choose where they went to college. And both chose institutions that were even more expensive than Wildwood. Scout attended Brown University, a private school in the Ivy League that tapped Ben Affleck for the commencement speech the year she graduated. Tuition for the 2024-2025 school year was nearly $66,000. Tallulah reportedly spent some time at the University of San Francisco, a school with a tuition of nearly $60,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, though she apparently dropped out sometime during her freshman year.
Tallulah Willis started a fashion line
It's not easy to start a business, but it's a little easier when you're born to wealthy parents. In 2020, Tallulah Willis launched her own clothing brand called Wyllis. While it's unclear exactly how much money was required for Tallulah to start her line and who exactly was funding it, it certainly wasn't a cheap choice. On average, starting a clothing line can cost anywhere from $5,800 to $131,300. And Tallulah wasn't bringing in much revenue to start — Wyllis launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tallulah halted marketing for a time in light of the global emergency — so whoever invested likely didn't see a quick return. Although Tallulah's life has some tragic details, her clothing brand journey isn't one of them. Money aside, Tallulah learned a lot from starting her own business. "It's been a real education," she told Vogue. "I think the stops and starts have made us stronger as a brand, and it helped me gain a deeper understanding of what I'm really trying to achieve here."
Tallulah isn't the only Willis child who has started her own business: Scout Willis got into the fashion game years prior. In 2016, the musician launched a clothing brand called Scout's General. Scout had a very particular vision for what she wanted her clothing to be. "It just makes you feel good, and you can still be comfortable," Scout told The New York Times. "I want it to be really affordable, really wearable, but also look really luxurious and nice."
Scout Willis frequents designer fashion shows
Designer fashion shows are truly reserved for the elite. Most are invite-only, and those invitations are typically given to celebrities and other people of influence. There are some creative ways of gaining access to a fashion show for those who aren't rich and famous, like volunteering, but those alternatives require some hard work. Suffice it to say that not just anyone gets to attend a designer show. But for people like Scout Willis, the daughter of two of the most famous actors of the '80s and '90s, attending a fashion show is just another day out. In 2021, Willis went with her mother, Demi Moore, to the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week, the two of them sitting front row. In 2024, the duo were spotted in Paris again, that time for the Dior men's show.
Attending fashion shows with Moore might have a deeper meaning for Willis than just seeing fancy clothes, though. As she shared in an interview with People, Willis has learned plenty of lessons about fashion and beauty from her mother. "I think my mom has always been such a model of working on feeling good from the inside because I think there are people who are so exquisitely beautiful from the outside, who still feel so insecure and are in so much pain. So I think she fostered in all of us a real desire to just feel beautiful, feel sexy, feel embodied," Willis told the outlet.
Tallulah Willis can afford to go all out for Halloween
There are lots of small expenses that set apart those who live lavish lives and those who don't, and some of them may not even be recognized as luxuries by those who can afford them. Halloween costumes are one of those luxuries. Costumes can average as much as $200 depending on the quality and complexity, and given that modern celebration has turned into a season of possibly attending multiple Halloween functions and feeling pressured to wear a different costume to each, the holiday can quickly become a hidden expense. But those who were born rich, like Tallulah Willis, don't have to worry about the cost.
In 2024, Tallulah shared pictures on Instagram of some of her favorite Halloween costumes from over the years. While she didn't drop the cash to create each costume all at once, the photos still provide evidence of ample money spent to engage in the holiday. "Happy high holiday to those who revel in dress up," Tallulah wished her followers.
Scout and Tallulah appeared in their parents' films as children
Having a parent in the entertainment industry is an automatic in for a child with hopes of following in their footsteps. Having two parents in the entertainment industry? Landing an audition doesn't get any easier. Such seemed to be the case for Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis when they were kids. Unsurprisingly, part of Bruce's true relationships with his daughters has involved them working alongside him. Both Scout and Tallulah appeared in productions that their parents starred in, and it's likely they got their roles without having to audition. When Scout was a kid, she appeared in her mother's film "The Scarlet Letter" and her father's films "Breakfast of Champions" and "Bandits." Scout also worked as a costume intern on her sister Rumer Willis' film "Streak" and her father's film "Moonrise Kingdom." Tallulah, meanwhile, also appeared in "The Scarlet Letter" and Bandits," as well as her father's film "The Whole Ten Yards."
While Tallulah doesn't seem interested in acting as an adult, Scout does. The musician has gotten into acting and producing as an adult, and in 2024, she signed with Elevate Entertainment, a talent agency, for representation. "After setting aside my desire for acting for many years to focus on music, I finally feel ready to dive headfirst into this world," Scout said in a statement to Deadline. "Alex [Cole, president of Elevate Entertainment] has been so supportive of me from the moment we were introduced, and I feel so grateful to be working with a team that is so confident about my ability to shine in this realm. I just feel so excited to see where this collaboration can go," she said.
Tallulah and Scout attend red carpet events with their mother
Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis don't always have red carpet events to attend on their own, but they often find themselves attending with their mother, Demi Moore. The "G.I. Jane" star's acting career is as full as ever, giving her ample red carpets to walk, and she usually has at least one of her daughters by her side. In March 2024, Moore brought Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer Willis to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party as her dates, all four clad in designer dresses. Moore wore Versace, and Rumer wore Monique Lhuillier, while Tallulah and Scout dressed in Zac Posen. "Baby's first VF," Tallulah wrote on Instagram under a picture of herself in her dress. "Wearing archival [Zac Posen] for good luck! Felt like a dream, thank you to everyone who made it come to life!" Later that year, Moore celebrated the release of her critically acclaimed horror film "The Substance" by bringing her three daughters with her again to the red carpet premiere.
Bringing her daughters to movie premieres and other red carpet events is about more than just the glamour for Moore, though. As she shared in an interview on "Today," Moore wants to show her daughters that life can be enjoyed at any age. "I really try to be as present in the moment as possible," Moore said. "And I look at having my daughters, and I don't want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life. It is."