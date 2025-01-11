The Lavish Lifestyle Of Tallulah And Scout Willis

Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis got lucky when it came to parents. The second and third daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Scout and Tallulah have always had access to the finer things in life. As a quick refresher, Bruce, the ultimate action film star of the '80s and '90s thanks to flicks like "Die Hard" and "Armageddon," and Demi, a star in her own right with credits like "Ghost" and "G.I. Jane," were married for over a decade at the end of the 20th century. Their pooled resources enabled their girls to grow up without worrying about material things.

When Bruce and Demi split, Scout and Tallulah, unlike most children of divorce, still didn't have to worry about their parents' finances. After all, Demi got a staggering amount of money from Bruce in the divorce, and both are worth millions in their own right. It seems they've allowed their daughters to live like queens as adults, too. Take a closer look at Tallulah and Scout's incredibly lavish lifestyle.