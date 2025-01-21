Lauren Sanchez Wasn't Afraid To Show Skin At Trump's Inauguration (& Zuckerberg Took Note)
Donald Trump's second inauguration took place on January 20, 2025, and the list of attendees at the indoor event included billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez. Sánchez was wearing a fitted white suit jacket with not very much on underneath, seemingly just a white bra top, making her one of the worst dressed at Trump's inauguration. Her outfit got a lot of negative attention online, and it apparently got some attention in person with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, caught on camera taking notice. Zuckerberg was seated next to Sánchez, and he was pictured checking out Sánchez's chest.
It may have just been one innocent glance that lasted just a second, but that second was captured on film and basically became an instantly viral moment. Sánchez has had her fair share of inappropriate outfits, and when you combine that with Zuckerberg being caught looking at her fashion fail, you couldn't keep social media quiet about it if you tried.
I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral.
Would be such a shame for Zuck. pic.twitter.com/6NCeFH2Oho
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025
A number of people joked about how this moment showed Zuckerberg as human. One person quipped, "In his defense, when they are clearly displayed for observation, one must observe. It's a rule I think." Another said, "Poor Mark he got caught."
Mark Zuckerberg's glance and Sanchez's outfit had people talking
One line of support for Mark Zuckerberg caught looking at Lauren Sánchez's cleavage during the inauguration was posited by one X user, "It could be he was thinking the same thing others did: what an inappropriate attire for the occasion." They weren't alone. "She deliberately wore that so people would look at her. She wants to get all the attention," one person said. Another critic on Instagram commented, "When you stand out in a room for all the wrong reasons, people will look at you... Absolutely and completely a tasteless choice of outfit for such a historical day."
One person joked that Zuckerberg's "image rehabilitation team" was not happy with this moment. Zuckerberg has certainly made waves in recent weeks; among other things, he announced that there'd no longer be fact checking on Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, a move that has received some backlash. He also seems to have revamped his style; he's taken to wearing gold chains and he's gotten into MMA.
Seated on the other side of Zuckerberg during the glance seen around the world was his wife Priscilla Chan. Chan and Zuckerberg's relationship started back when the two met at Harvard University. There have been rumors that the tech CEO's marriage might be on the rocks, and moments like this don't help.