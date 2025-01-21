Lauren Sanchez Wasn't Afraid To Show Skin At Trump's Inauguration (& Zuckerberg Took Note)

Donald Trump's second inauguration took place on January 20, 2025, and the list of attendees at the indoor event included billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez. Sánchez was wearing a fitted white suit jacket with not very much on underneath, seemingly just a white bra top, making her one of the worst dressed at Trump's inauguration. Her outfit got a lot of negative attention online, and it apparently got some attention in person with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, caught on camera taking notice. Zuckerberg was seated next to Sánchez, and he was pictured checking out Sánchez's chest.

It may have just been one innocent glance that lasted just a second, but that second was captured on film and basically became an instantly viral moment. Sánchez has had her fair share of inappropriate outfits, and when you combine that with Zuckerberg being caught looking at her fashion fail, you couldn't keep social media quiet about it if you tried.

I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral. Would be such a shame for Zuck. pic.twitter.com/6NCeFH2Oho — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

A number of people joked about how this moment showed Zuckerberg as human. One person quipped, "In his defense, when they are clearly displayed for observation, one must observe. It's a rule I think." Another said, "Poor Mark he got caught."

