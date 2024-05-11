The Most Inappropriate Outfits Lauren Sanchez Has Ever Worn

As one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos' love life has been a point of interest for years. He may not be a famous superstar in the entertainment business, but the public is still keen to know what the Amazon founder gets up to in his spare time. When he got divorced in 2019, he didn't hang around and quickly found love again with entertainment reporter Lauren Sanchez. The stunning transformation of Jeff Bezos' fiancee over the years has been a sight to behold — to say the least. Sanchez is no wallflower, and while it's easy to assume her outfits have become edgier because of her high-profile relationship, that's not the case.

The mother of three has been working in the entertainment business for years, hosting shows like "Good Day LA" and "So You Think You Can Dance." She's even appeared in several movies, like "The Day After Tomorrow" and "Fight Club" to name a few. Her career meant she often appeared on red carpets, but some of her looks were a little more risqué than those of the other actresses. Sanchez has never been afraid of flashing a little flesh, though she's upped the ante in recent years.

We're all for a thigh-high slit or a low-cut moment, but if there's a time and a place, then no one told Sanchez. Her love of fashion is here to stay; whether it's entirely appropriate is neither here nor there! Let's take a look at some of her most jaw-dropping moments.