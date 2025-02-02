Linda McMahon Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Linda McMahon will be spending a lot more time in the spotlight thanks to her possible new government position. But after returning to the public eye, her face isn't as familiar to some fans as it once was even a couple of years ago. McMahon was already known for her tenure in the WWE, where she operated as a CEO before stepping down in 2009. Additionally, MacMahon was given additional camera time when Donald Trump selected her for the top position at the Small Business Administration during his first presidency in 2016. After winning the presidential election again in November 2024, Trump included her in his cabinet a second time by nominating McMahon for Secretary of Education. Her position hasn't been verified by the Senate as of writing.

According to certain eagle-eyed fans, McMahon hasn't just changed her professional occupation over the years. There are rumors that she's also changed her face. "Also, Linda McMahon has had her entire face replaced via plastic surgery. I didn't even [recognize] her," a user pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, in September 2024. Another user agreed, posting, "Linda McMahon's plastic surgery is wild."

However, it's worth noting that not everyone agreed McMahon has had any procedures done. On Reddit, there were a few who felt she didn't look much different than how she used to back in the day. "she looks the same to me? i didn't notice anything different," a user posted in a thread about her changing face.

