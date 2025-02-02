Linda McMahon Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Linda McMahon will be spending a lot more time in the spotlight thanks to her possible new government position. But after returning to the public eye, her face isn't as familiar to some fans as it once was even a couple of years ago. McMahon was already known for her tenure in the WWE, where she operated as a CEO before stepping down in 2009. Additionally, MacMahon was given additional camera time when Donald Trump selected her for the top position at the Small Business Administration during his first presidency in 2016. After winning the presidential election again in November 2024, Trump included her in his cabinet a second time by nominating McMahon for Secretary of Education. Her position hasn't been verified by the Senate as of writing.
According to certain eagle-eyed fans, McMahon hasn't just changed her professional occupation over the years. There are rumors that she's also changed her face. "Also, Linda McMahon has had her entire face replaced via plastic surgery. I didn't even [recognize] her," a user pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, in September 2024. Another user agreed, posting, "Linda McMahon's plastic surgery is wild."
However, it's worth noting that not everyone agreed McMahon has had any procedures done. On Reddit, there were a few who felt she didn't look much different than how she used to back in the day. "she looks the same to me? i didn't notice anything different," a user posted in a thread about her changing face.
Did rumored plastic surgery keep Linda McMahon looking the same as before?
It's easy to see why Linda McMahon can't escape plastic surgery rumors like she's escaped some scandals she's been involved in over the years. But in some respects, Linda is virtually identical to how she looked in the WWE and much of the 2000s. She was in her 50s and 60s then, and had the same blonde hairstyle she wears now at 76, without a trace of gray detected. However, her face seems smoother than it did in her younger years in some snapshots. Her seemingly ageless features may be evidence of Linda having some cosmetic work done. Facelifts or Botox, some of the many surgeries clients undergo to maintain their youth, could play a part in her age-defying appearance.
One Reddit user agreed this was the case. Posting their thoughts about Linda's looks in the above-right photo, they wrote she looked the same as before because she had, "Lots of botox and face lifts. Zero creases around the eyes ... " The poster also joked that her neck wasn't as smooth as the rest of her face, and was possibly the only visible part of her body that was aging normally. That alone might've provided further evidence that Linda's graceful aging wasn't all that natural.
Whether or not Linda did get any work done, however, the majority consensus is that she's aging better than her ex Vince McMahon. Vince, who also has a relationship with Donald Trump thanks to their wild history on TV, has also sparked rumors that he's gotten cosmetic surgery as well thanks to his new looks.