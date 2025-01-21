Red Flags In Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship

Following Rachael Kirkconnell's "Bachelor" scandal, the Season 25 winner took to Instagram. "At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. ... I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended," she wrote, in part.

As for Matt James, he struggled to come to terms with the news. On one hand, he had fallen in love with this woman; on the other, she had participated in a party that he found to be morally reprehensible. As he juggled his feelings, James realized that there was only one thing he could do — end things with his partner.

On the "After the Final Rose" television special, James explained his thought process to Emmanuel Acho. "As someone who grew up in the South, [seeing those photos of Rachael] takes me to a place that I often try not to think about," the leading man shared. "When she spoke out and publicly acknowledged that she would do better and she apologized, is when I was finally able to take a check on myself and see where I was at, and I wasn't OK. It was in that moment and the conversation that I had that — Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America" (via CBS News).

After the breakup, many viewers assumed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell were unlikely to get back together. The scandal the pair had confronted seemed enormous, and it appeared that James and Kirkconnell's values were not necessarily aligned. Despite all of this, the couple's story was not over.