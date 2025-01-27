Whoopi Goldberg Was Never The Same After The Tragic Loss Of Her Mother

The death of Whoopi Goldberg's mother, Emma Johnson, was only one of the few tragedies the Oscar-winner has had to deal with over the years. Johnson unexpectedly died from a heart attack on August 29, 2010, at age 78. She earned her Master's in Early Childhood Education from New York University, which helped her guide the younger generation to success. Johnson's own daughter, Goldberg, was one of the youths she led toward a brighter future. Goldberg knew she wanted to become an actress at an early age, and Johnson helped encourage her lofty ambitions. "She was just odd enough to recognize the oddity in her child," Goldberg recalled in a BBC interview.

Advertisement

Goldberg was performing a stage adaptation of the film "Sister Act" in London when she first heard the news. Afterward, she quickly put the play on hold and flew back to the United States to give her mother a proper farewell. However, in a recent interview on Anderson Cooper's "All There Is" podcast, Goldberg shared that she hadn't processed Johnson's passing as well as she thought she did. "I couldn't figure out why I wasn't more devastated," she said. But, she then realized, "There was nothing left unsaid with us, so there was no angst to find. That thing that I've seen in movies [that] I see people go through, I didn't go through it because my experience was, 'You know I adored and loved you, and you were the center of my life.'"

Advertisement