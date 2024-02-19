Tragic Details About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg's path to success was paved with hardships. Throughout her schooling years, Goldberg struggled to keep up with her peers, but doctors incorrectly attributed her problems to laziness or a lack of intelligence. It was only years later that the "View" co-host figured out that she had dyslexia. In an interview with Freedom of Speech Ltd., Goldberg recalled how the ridicule she faced for her seeming lack of smarts gravely affected her self-esteem. Eventually, the pressure got to be too much to handle, and Goldberg dropped out of high school.

Shortly after, she welcomed her first and only child, daughter Alexa Martin, at 18, and her financial situation worsened with the expenses of raising her as a single mom. Martin got candid about those tough times while chatting to TheGrio.com, confirming that they lived off food stamps and welfare checks and even slept in the same room. "I remember when we wanted to travel we would drive across the country in [broken] down bugs. We didn't have the money to go to [the] movies. I found friends, I walked down the street, I climbed trees, I did camping," she reflected.

Meanwhile, Goldberg was trying her best to make ends meet by working odd jobs as a bricklayer and a cosmetologist in a funeral home. The "Sister Act" star clarified on "Late Night With David Letterman" that her job wasn't as bleak as it sounded, with Goldberg claiming that dead people made for the perfect customers because they never had any issues with the work she did on them, comparing the experience to dressing up dolls.