Inside Megyn Kelly's Relationship With Husband Douglas Brunt
Megyn Kelly has her friends to thank for connecting her with her current husband, Douglas Brunt, because someone close to Kelly planned a blind date between the former Fox News host and her future soulmate. When the pair met at a bar, it wasn't exactly love at first sight, but it was close enough. Brunt left a lasting impression on Kelly due to his looks and attentiveness. The more she got to know Brunt, the more attracted, and confused, she was by him. She was worried Brunt was too good to be true. "He was different from what I thought I wanted. More reserved, less cocky. I couldn't quite put my finger on it. He was kind, he was smart, he was strong but not in a domineering way and in no way intimidated by me or my strength," Kelly said on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
The two dated for just 14 months before Brunt proposed, and the two tied the knot on March 1, 2008. "It didn't come down to a moment," Kelly said to The New York Times after their wedding. "But everything about the two of us just clicked, our interests, our sense of humor, what we want in life. I just know in my heart that I love the man I'm with, and he loves me."
Douglas Brunt was unsure about entering the spotlight with Megyn Kelly
Kelly has been a public figure for the vast majority of her career. Even before she had her own platform, "The Megyn Kelly Show," she was already well-known in journalism, hosting popular shows on Fox and NBC News. Meanwhile, Brunt was accustomed to a much more private lifestyle. Brunt spent much of his career working for the internet security firm Authentium, which he joined in 2001. He eventually climbed the ranks and became CEO of the company until 2011. Afterward, Brunt pursued an even more solitary career by becoming a novelist.
Kelly addressed Brunt's concerns about proposing to his wife in the midst of her stunning transformation and growing popularity in mainstream media. "By the time I got married, I had "America's Newsroom" with [Bill] Hemmer] so my star was kind of rising a little." she told Brunt while interviewing him on "The Megyn Kelly Show." "So you had to make a decision on whether you wanted to put a toe into public life that way and it really did require a thoughtful reflection by you." But Brunt confided to Kelly that their relationship was well worth the change. In the end, Brunt discovered he had little to worry about. "No one can know exactly what they're getting into with that. There is a lot of good with the bad, but good far outweighs the bad," he said.