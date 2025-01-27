Inside Megyn Kelly's Relationship With Husband Douglas Brunt

Megyn Kelly has her friends to thank for connecting her with her current husband, Douglas Brunt, because someone close to Kelly planned a blind date between the former Fox News host and her future soulmate. When the pair met at a bar, it wasn't exactly love at first sight, but it was close enough. Brunt left a lasting impression on Kelly due to his looks and attentiveness. The more she got to know Brunt, the more attracted, and confused, she was by him. She was worried Brunt was too good to be true. "He was different from what I thought I wanted. More reserved, less cocky. I couldn't quite put my finger on it. He was kind, he was smart, he was strong but not in a domineering way and in no way intimidated by me or my strength," Kelly said on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

The two dated for just 14 months before Brunt proposed, and the two tied the knot on March 1, 2008. "It didn't come down to a moment," Kelly said to The New York Times after their wedding. "But everything about the two of us just clicked, our interests, our sense of humor, what we want in life. I just know in my heart that I love the man I'm with, and he loves me."