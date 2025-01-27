Inside Rosie O'Donnell's Relationship With Her Five Kids

Rosie O'Donnell's relationship with daughter Chelsea Belle O'Donnell isn't as warm as it appears to be with the rest of her clan. Chelsea was born on September 20, 1997, before being adopted and raised by Rosie and her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter. However, the comedian and Chelsea didn't see eye to eye, and tensions exploded as Chelsea got older. In her adolescent years, Chelsea became very candid about some of the issues she had with her mom. She accused Rosie of putting on a phony, bubbly persona when she was out in public while being much more reserved and isolated at home. "I feel she should be her real self, who she really is," Chelsea once told the Daily Mail.

One of the many tragic details about Chelsea's life is that she ran away from home when she turned 18. However, Chelsea claimed Rosie kicked her out of the house. In September 2015, She briefly moved to reconnect with her biological mother, Deanna Micoley, who lived in Wisconsin. But Rosie and Chelsea wouldn't avoid each other for long. The two shared a picture on Instagram in August 2016, smiling side by side. Still, Chelsea and Rosie would be at odds again when Chelsea married her boyfriend, Nicholas Alliegro, on July 1, 2016, without telling "The Flinstones" star. However, in 2018, Rosie asserted that their relationship was in a healthy place again. She even recognized the value in her chaotic situation with Chelsea, feeling that it brought them closer in the end. "She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other," she said on "The Talk" (via People).

